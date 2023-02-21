Tucker Carlson Announces Speaker McCarthy Granted Unfettered Access to Jan. 6 Footage – Will Release Findings Next Week (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson Announces Speaker McCarthy Granted Unfettered Access to Jan. 6 Footage – Will Release Findings Next Week

Earlier today Axios reported that House Speaker McCarthy handed over 41,000 hours of Jan 6 Capitol footage to Tucker Carlson at FOX News.

On Monday night Tucker Carlson made an announcement on the news. Speaker Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson and his team unfettered access to over 44,000 hours of January 6 footage.

Tucker will cover their findings next week.

Tucker Carlson: We’ve been complaining about, and we think it’s justified. The fact that the US Congress has held thousands, tens of thousands of hours of closed circuit camera footage from the public. They have not released any of it from January 6. And January 6, of course, is a transformative event in this country. It’s been used to change the country.

So there are about 44,000. It ours. And we have you may have read they’ve been granted access to that, and we believe that access is unfettered. We believe we have secured the right to see whatever we want to see. So we’ve been there about a week.

Our producers, some of our smartest producers have been there looking at this stuff and trying to figure out what it means and how it contradicts or not the story that we’ve been told for more than two years. We think already that in some ways it doesn’t does contradict that story. And so we’re going to spend the rest of this week taking a look at it, assessing it as honestly as we can, and we’re going to bring in what we find next week.