UPDATE: Nashville Police Release Dramatic Bodycam Footage Showing Officers Taking Down “Transgender” Nashville School Shooter (VIDEO)

Nashville police released bodycam video Tuesday showing the Covenant School shooting response, during which they killed shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a 28-year-old former “transgender” student at the school. Hale killed six people, including three children.

The Gateway Pundit revealed the victims were three nine-year-old children; Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney — and three adult staff members; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61, head of school Katherine Koonce, 60, and custodian Mike Hill, 61.

Fox News first reported the news regarding the bodycam footage.

The video begins with Nashville Police Officer Rex Englebert grabbing his rifle out of the back of his police SUV. As he approached the school building, a woman tells him the “kids are locked down” but they cannot locate two children.

“OK,” said Englebert. “Yes ma’am.” The woman then tells him the kids are upstairs.

WATCH:

Nashville Police have released the bodycam footage and it cannot be stressed enough how remarkable this response was. These men are absolute heroes. pic.twitter.com/aOT8IJyH04 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 28, 2023

Moments later, Englebert unlocks a side door and leads the officers inside the building. Sirens can be heard blaring as the officers storm in.

The pulsating footage then shows police officers searching multiple classrooms before hearing gunshots just shy of three minutes into the video.

“It’s upstairs, it’s upstairs” one officer says. They then race up the staircases to reach the second floor.

The officers find Hale in a lobby-type area. She is armed with two assault rifles and a handgun.

Police can be heard screaming to Gale, “Keep your hands away from the gun!” and open fire. Seconds later, the school shooter is dead.

The Gateway Pundit previously revealed the Metro Nashville Police Department released surveillance footage of Hale inside the school building.

Nashville police said that Hale, a former student at Covenant School, arrived at the campus in a Honda and was armed with three guns. These weapons were two AR-style weapons and a pistol.

The surveillance footage showed Hale holding a rifle and wearing camo pants and a red cap as she enters the building.

Metro Nashville police also revealed Monday afternoon Hale had a detailed manifesto and a map drawn out.

Nashville police chief confirms Audrey Hale identifies as transgender, suggests her trans identify played a role: "We have a manifesto … and a map of how all of this was going to play out." pic.twitter.com/75KL1yXCCq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 27, 2023

MNPD Police Chief John Drake told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt that Hale “had some resentment” for having to go to The Covenant School.

There’s some belief that there was some resentment for having to go to that school. Don’t have all the details to that just yet and that’s why this incident occurred.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing and is being led by multiple MNPD components. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the ATF, and Tennessee Highway Patrol are also assisting.