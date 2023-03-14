UPDATE: 42 January 6 Defendants Join Gateway Pundit in Our Official Request to Speaker McCarthy for January 6 Government Footage

In late February, Axios reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had given Fox News’ Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 protests.

Since January 2021, The Gateway Pundit has shared the plight of the January 6 political prisoners, while the mainstream media has ignored the abuse of these men and women, stalked their families and homes, smeared their good name, and repeatedly lied about the events on January 6, 2021.

Many of these prisoners had their homes raided by the FBI, lost their businesses and livelihoods, have been separated from their friends and families, and had their reputations ruined by entrenched politicians on both sides of the aisle.  Dozens still sit in prison without a trial over two years later. Several were convicted and sent to prison for walking into an open door of the US Capitol and leaving minutes later when asked.

Chris Wray is STILL hunting down Trump supporters who stood outside the US Capitol that day. The DC prosecutors are STILL hiding evidence from the families and prisoners in their DC kangaroo court trials.

The Gateway Pundit has been with these men and women from the beginning. TGP told their stories and helped their families raise funds to keep them afloat.

TGP has published hundreds of reports, shared letters from the prisoners, released audio and video, spoke with their families and told THEIR SIDE of the story. We told the truth while the mainstream media continued to spread their lies and propaganda.

The Gateway Pundit helped raised nearly $2 million to help these fellow Americans feed their families and fight the trumped-up allegations in the DC Kangaroo courts. Even leftist Rolling Stone magazine was forced to admit the impact we have had.

TGP put together the single most comprehensive database on January 6, The American Gulag, that provides current information about each prisoner, including relevant news articles, an arrest map, and a list of those currently incarcerated. We also provide ways for you to contact those in prison, and to help cover their legal and living expenses.

This week The Gateway Pundit officially petitioned Speaker McCarthy to release the J6 footage to our research team and the families of the January 6 victims and prisoners.

Here is a copy of the official letter we sent off to Speaker McCarthy this week.

TGP plans to make this footage available to the American public, especially to the defendants and their families who have been blocked from receiving pertinent information that has been withheld from defendants to wage a defense.

The undersigned send this message and request to Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “We, the January 6 prisoners and family members, respectfully request that the Speaker provide access to the more than 41,000 hours of Capital footage directly to The Gateway Pundit research team and to the J6 families.”

If you are a January 6 defendant, family member, or attorney, and would like to add your name to this request, please email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Petition.”

We now have 33 January 6 defendants who have signed our petition and dozens more who are family members and supporters.

The following people have signed their name to this request:

    1. Jim Hoft, Founder & Editor, The Gateway Pundit
    2. Cara Castronuova, Investigative Reporter
    3. Micki Witthoeft, Mother of Ashli Babbitt
    4. Nicole Reffit, Wife J6 Defendant Guy Reffitt
    5. Jake Lang, J6 Defendant
    6. Ed Lang, Father of J6 Defendant Jake Lang
    7. Jeremy Brown, J6 Defendant
    8. Tylene Aldridge, Girlfriend of J6 Defendant Jeremy Brown
    9. Tommy Tatum, Tommy Tatum News
    10. David Valentine, Freedoms-Express Media
    11. Gary McBride, M5News
    12. Manny Perryman, Wife of J6 Defendant Brian Jackson
    13. Lydia Sorrow, J6 Investigator
    14. Stewart Rhodes, Founder, Oath Keepers, J6 Defendant
    15. Phillip Anderson, J6 victim
    16. Victoria White, J6 Defendant and J6 Abuse Victim
    17. Retired US Army CPT Gabriel Garcia, J6 Defendant
    18. Thomas Harlen Smith, J6 Defendant
    19. Donnie Duane Wren, J6 Defendant
    20. Treniss Evans, Founder of Condemned USA, J6 Defendant
    21. Matthew Krol, J6 Defendant
    22. Lisa Krol, Wife of J6 Defendant Matthew Krol
    23. Lisa DeLong, Sister of J6 Matthew Krol
    24. Micajah Jackson, Marine, J6 Defendant
    25. Brady Knowlton, J6 Defendant, law student
    26. AJ Fischer, J6 Defendant, InvestigateJ6.org
    27. Ali Alexander, Stop the Steal organizer
    28. Annette Kuehne, Wife of J6 Defendant Christopher Kuehne
    29. Aubrey Webb, Defense Attorney
    30. Gilbert Fonticoba, J6 Defendant
    31. Rachel Powell, J6 Defendant
    32. Laura Elizabeth Jenkins, American Gulag editor
    33. David Sumrall, STOPHATE.com
    34. Ashton Richie, Condemned USA
    35. Ryan Samsel, J6 Defendant
    36. Brian Boele, J6 Defendant, 9/11 Firefighter
    37. Christopher Alberts, J6 Defendant
    38. Derrick Evans, J6 Defendant
    39. Luke Coffee, J6 Defendant
    40. Rusty Coffee, J6 Defendant’s parent
    41. Mary Beth Coffee, J6 Defendant’s parent
    42. Patrick Montgomery, J6 Defendant
    43. James McGrew, J6 Defendant
    44. Leslie McGrew, J6 Defendant’s wife
    45. Nathaniel Tuck, J6 Defendant
    46. Traci Sunstrum, J6 Defendant
    47. Russell Alford, J6 Defendant
    48. Isaac Thomas, J6 Defendant
    49. Thomas Webster, J6 Defendant
    50. Michelle Webster, J6 Defendant’s wife
    51. David Rhine, J6 Defendant
    52. Mary Sturgeon, mother of J6er Isaac Sturgeon
    53. Nanci Klein, mother of J6ers Jonathanpeter and Matthew Klein
    54. John O’Kelly, J6 Defendant
    55. Elizabeth Kenyon, J6 Defendant’s wife
    56. J6 Patriot News
    57. American Gulag Chronicles
    58. Owen Shroyer, Infowars reporter & J6 Defendant
    59. Mark Leffingwell, J6 Defendant
    60. Dominic Pezzola, J6 Defendant
    61. Barbara Turpin, Mother of J6 Defendant Dominic Pezzola
    62. George Tanios, J6 Defendant
    63. Craig Bingert, J6 Defendant
    64. Mark Middleton, J6 Defendant
    65. Jalise Middleton, J6 Defendant
    66. William Pepe, J6 Defendant
    67. Elizabeth Boele, Wife of J6 Defendant Brian Boele, Mother of J6 Defendant AJ Fischer
    68. Leo Brent Bozell, J6 Defendant
    69. Doug Jensen, J6 Defendant
    70. Karl Dresch, J6 Defendant
    71. April Jensen, Wife of J6 Defendant Doug Jensen
    72. Jack Fugger, Cousin of J6 Defendants Tony and Jeremiah Carollo
    73. Jeremy Sorvisto, J6 Defendant
    74. Chris Worrell, J6 Defendant
    75. Mike Curzio, J6 Defendant
