UPDATE: 42 January 6 Defendants Join Gateway Pundit in Our Official Request to Speaker McCarthy for January 6 Government Footage

In late February, Axios reported that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had given Fox News’ Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 protests.

Since January 2021, The Gateway Pundit has shared the plight of the January 6 political prisoners, while the mainstream media has ignored the abuse of these men and women, stalked their families and homes, smeared their good name, and repeatedly lied about the events on January 6, 2021.

Many of these prisoners had their homes raided by the FBI, lost their businesses and livelihoods, have been separated from their friends and families, and had their reputations ruined by entrenched politicians on both sides of the aisle. Dozens still sit in prison without a trial over two years later. Several were convicted and sent to prison for walking into an open door of the US Capitol and leaving minutes later when asked.

Chris Wray is STILL hunting down Trump supporters who stood outside the US Capitol that day. The DC prosecutors are STILL hiding evidence from the families and prisoners in their DC kangaroo court trials.

The Gateway Pundit has been with these men and women from the beginning. TGP told their stories and helped their families raise funds to keep them afloat.

TGP has published hundreds of reports, shared letters from the prisoners, released audio and video, spoke with their families and told THEIR SIDE of the story. We told the truth while the mainstream media continued to spread their lies and propaganda.

The Gateway Pundit helped raised nearly $2 million to help these fellow Americans feed their families and fight the trumped-up allegations in the DC Kangaroo courts. Even leftist Rolling Stone magazine was forced to admit the impact we have had.

TGP put together the single most comprehensive database on January 6, The American Gulag, that provides current information about each prisoner, including relevant news articles, an arrest map, and a list of those currently incarcerated. We also provide ways for you to contact those in prison, and to help cover their legal and living expenses.

This week The Gateway Pundit officially petitioned Speaker McCarthy to release the J6 footage to our research team and the families of the January 6 victims and prisoners.

Here is a copy of the official letter we sent off to Speaker McCarthy this week.

Gateway Pundit Official Let… by Jim Hoft

TGP plans to make this footage available to the American public, especially to the defendants and their families who have been blocked from receiving pertinent information that has been withheld from defendants to wage a defense.

The undersigned send this message and request to Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “We, the January 6 prisoners and family members, respectfully request that the Speaker provide access to the more than 41,000 hours of Capital footage directly to The Gateway Pundit research team and to the J6 families.”

If you are a January 6 defendant, family member, or attorney, and would like to add your name to this request, please email us at [email protected] with the subject line “Petition.”

We now have 33 January 6 defendants who have signed our petition and dozens more who are family members and supporters.

The following people have signed their name to this request: