Tucker Carlson Drops a Truth Bomb on the FBI and Fake News Media: 114 Police Officers Injured on Jan. 6 – Over 180 Police Officers Injured in 2020 BLM DC Riots



Leftist activists light DC on fire during the BLM riots of 2020.

On Wednesday Tucker Carlson dropped another convenient fact on the American public. Of course, this has NEVER been mentioned by the mainstream media, but more police officers were injured in the 2020 BLM riots in Washington DC than during the January 6 protests at the US Capitol.

A lot more.

114 police officers were assaulted at the Capitol Hill protests.

180 police officers were assaulted and injured during the BLM riots in Washington DC in the summer of 2020.

And… Four Trump supporters were killed at the US Capitol on January 6.

Zero were killed during the violent BLM riots in Washington DC.

And the Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs caused over one billion dollars in damages in cities across America since May. In Minneapolis alone, Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

This compares to 1.5 million in estimated damages on January 6.

Over 700 police officers were injured in the BLM riots nationally — and that was just the first half of 2020!

Tucker Carlson dropped this inconvenient fact on his show last night.

Tucker Carlson: While stipulating that all riots are bad because precision matters, facts matter. The truth matters. Here’s the truth: More cops were injured by Kamala Harris’s favorite mob BLM at the White House than were injured by Trump voters at the Capitol on January 6. A lot more. So, again, to be clear, both events are bad. But here’s the key we only remember one of them. Why? Because the people in charge of history are liars. Liars. And lying is bad. And on a national scale, it’s deadly. It’s corrosive of everything that is good in the country, including trust and your grasp on reality itself. And that’s where they try to make you lie. Men can become women. Climate change is an existential threat, or whatever the lie is they’re making you tell, they don’t believe it. They know you don’t believe it. But by forcing you to repeat it, they degrade and control you. They make you less of a person.