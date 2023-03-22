Trump Says Manhattan District Attorney Has ‘TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!’

Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday to assert that George Soros-funded Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Brigg has “TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!”

Trump took aim at Brigg for reportedly trying to find more witnesses to help build his case and secure the indictment.

“Reports, and almost everybody, says, even after in-depth legal study and review, that there was NO CRIME, NO AFFAIR, NO BOOKKEEPING ERROR OR MISDEMEANOR, NO ‘NOTHING,’ OTHER THAN NOW PROVEN LIES BY MICHAEL COHEN, A CONVICTED FELON AND PERJURER, AND THE STRONG LIKELIHOOD OF AN EXTORTION PLOT AGAINST ME,” Trump wrote.

“So, after getting CRUSHED yesterday by Cohen’s highly respected attorney, with the case against me FULLY DISPROVEN, why is the D.A. searching for yet another ‘witness?’ TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!” Trump continued.

The possible indictment stems from an alleged $130,000 hush money payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 over an alleged sexual encounter that the two had in 2006. His former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to charges over the payment in 2018 and was sentenced to three years in prison.

On Monday, a letter sent to Brigg by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan noted that Cohen is a “convicted perjured with a demonstrable prejudice against President Trump.” It also pointed out that he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2018, and that he lied to Congress an additional six times in 2019.

“There is no scenario in which Cohen could fairly be considered an unbiased and credible witness,” the letter asserts.

The letter stated, “in light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.”

According to reports, Trump may be indicted on Tuesday and arraigned next week.

Trump has called for protests in the event that he is arrested.