Trump as NYC Grand Jury Reconvenes: “Election Interference Through Prosecutors is the New “Ballot Stuffing” For the Democrat Party!!!”

The New York City Grand Jury investigating the junk charges against President Trump reconvened on Monday.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump’ shortly after the former president announced a 2024 bid for the White House.

President Trump pointed out that he is leading in the polls within the Republican party.

Trump is also leading Joe Biden by 6+ points according to left-leaning polls.

Trump said Bragg’s efforts to indict him on a non-crime is election interference and the new ‘ballot stuffing’ for the Democrats.

He’s right.

Cristina Laila

