NYC Grand Jury Investigating Junk Charges on President Trump Reconvenes Today

The New York City Grand Jury investigating the junk charges against President Trump is reconvening today.

Soros-funded District Attorney Alvin Bragg promised to go after President Trump before he entered office. Bragg is using a serial liar as his key witness in his attempt to jail President Trump.

Law professor Alan Dershowitz said on Sunday that Bragg could be disbarred if he moves forward with the charges.

The New York Post reported:

A Manhattan grand jury weighing whether to indict former President Donald Trump is set to reconvene Monday – after chaotic sessions last week when they didn’t hear evidence in the case for two days straight.

Jurors are scheduled to meet Monday afternoon in the lower Manhattan municipal building where they’ve gathered since the investigation began — but it’s unclear if they’ll hear from an additional witness or begin deliberations.

The panel will reportedly weigh whether to hit Trump with falsification of business records related to hush money payments his former fixer, Michael Cohen, made to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

A number of news reports last week suggested Trump could be indicted – and the former president himself wrote on social media that he expected to be arrested.

This comes after President Trump suggested the bogus charges against him will be dropped.

