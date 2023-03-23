“They are Absolutely Terrified” – Kari Lake Releases Statement On NEW AZ Supreme Court Ruling, Forcing Trial Court to Look at Signature Verification Fraud

Kari Lake, the rightful winner of the 2022 Election for Arizona Governor, has spoken out on last night’s Arizona Supreme Court ruling, which sent an essential piece of her lawsuit challenging the fraudulent election back to the trial court for further review.

The signature verification process in Maricopa County is a house of cards,” said Lake. “Thanks to this ruling my team will get the chance to topple it.”

The Gateway Pundit reported last night that the Arizona Supreme Court put out an order “granting review of issue number six to the extent count three of the complaint challenges the Maricopa County Recorder’s application of signature-verification policies during the election.”

“On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court found that the trial court had erred in their dismissal of Kari Lake’s bombshell signature verification evidence, and has ordered that the lower court rectify that error,” said Lake and her team.

Kari’s lawsuit alleges that “Maricopa County officials also permitted the counting of tens of thousands of mail-in and drop box ballots that did not satisfy signature verification requirements.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on an investigation and presentation in the Arizona Senate Elections Committee, after the Maricopa County Superior Court dismissed Lake’s lawsuit, which estimated that nearly 300,000 ballots failed signature verification standards in the 2022 Election.

If proven true, this will draw into question every election in the state and across our country.

A new poll of 1,000 likely Arizona voters from Rasmussen Reports, showed that Kari Lake won by eight points against corrupt Democrat Katie Hobbs! Republican Abe Hamadeh also had 49% of votes to Democrat Kris Mayes’ 43%, and Republican Mark Finchem, who supposedly lost by 120,000 votes, had 46% of support among all voters to Democrat Adrian Fontes’ 43%, according to the new poll.

Following the Supreme Court’s Order sending the case back to the trial court, Kari released the following statement to the press:

Remember, The newly selected regime that stole Arizona’s top statewide offices is threatening to jail Kari Lake with potential felony charges for speaking out and sharing images of fraudulent ballot signatures that were made public by the Arizona Sentate. They are terrified of the truth about signature verification coming to light.

Lake told the goons in Arizona, “hit me with your best shot” and vowed to “never, ever back down!”

They want to ARREST me for exposing fraud in the 2022 Election. Now, the AZ Supreme Court has ruled that the very fraud I highlighted has to be looked at. This is big, folks. Hit me with your best shot.

I will never, ever back down. Try me. pic.twitter.com/YDIuprUM1W — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 23, 2023

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the order from the trial court and the schedule for Lake’s signature complaint.