EXPLOSIVE: NEW Rasmussen Poll Reveals That Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake, Abe Hamadeh, Mark Finchem Likely WON The 2022 Election

A new poll from Rasmussen shows that Abe Hamadeh, Kari Lake, and Mark Finchem were exceedingly popular among voters in the 2022 General Election, and it was likely stolen from them all when over 59% of machines malfunctioned and failed Republican Election Day voters.

This was clear election sabotage, and it was thrown in our faces by Maricopa County attorney Tom Liddy who blamed Republican voters for choosing to vote on election day, telling them, “Your reap what you sow.“

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that Rasmussen polled American voters from every party and discovered that an outstanding 55% of voters believe that Republican politicians in Washington D.C. worked secretly with Democrats to keep President Trump from being reelected in 2020. 67% of Republicans also believe this to be the case. President Trump won by a landslide in terms of favorability.

Mark Mitchell from Rasmussen told Steve Bannon yesterday that Rasmussen was going to have “more explosive stuff coming out of Arizona” on Friday.

The new explosive poll just hit the airwaves, and with 95% confidence and a 3% margin of error, the results show that the election was rigged and stolen from the Trump-Endorsed candidates for Arizona’s statewide positions.

Rasmussen asked voters who they chose in the 2022 Election and discovered that Kari Lake likely had 51% of support to Katie Hobbs’ 43%, Abe Hamadeh had 49% to Kris Mayes’ 43%, and Mark Finchem, who supposedly lost by 120,000 votes, had 46% of support among all voters to Adrian Fontes’ 43%.

The results are as follows:

Asked of those who voted in November 2022: For Governor, did you vote for Republican Kari Lake or Democrat Katie Hobbs? 51% Kari Lake

43% Katie Hobbs

5% someone else

2% not sure For Secretary of State, did you vote for Republican Mark Finchem or Democrat Adrian Fontes? 46% Mark Finchem

43% Adrian Fontes

5% someone else

6% not sure For Attorney General, did you vote for Democrat Kris Mayes or Republican Abe Hamadeh? 43% Kris Mayes

49% Abe Hamadeh

4% someone else

5% not sure

The Gateway Pundit has reported on the ongoing legal challenges by Lake and Hamadeh. Mark Finchem was recently hit with sanctions by a corrupt RINO Doug Ducey-appointed judge for challenging his race.

Kari Lake gave the following statement to The Gateway Pundit ahead of this major release:

Kari Lake: When the race was called for Katie Hobbs, I tweeted, "Arizonans know BS when they see it." One of the most trusted pollsters in America has now confirmed that I was correct. No amount of gaslighting from corrupt officials in Maricopa County and their minions in the Fake News can change what we all saw with our own eyes. The Red Wave hit Arizona, and the sinister forces that tried to stop it continue to be exposed.

Rasmussen’s official Twitter page shared a video of disenfranchised voters on Election Day in Maricopa County, Arizona, saying,

Today we revisit Arizona – with a new statewide likely voters survey focused on Election Integrity. The Maricopa County attorney has argued in court that what you see below is not voter suppression. A majority of Nov 2022 voters in Arizona beg to differ.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Arizona election integrity!