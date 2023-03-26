THAT WAS QUICK: DeSantis Donors Reportedly Recommending DeSantis Sit This One Out

The donors behind Ron DeSantis for President in 2024 are now asking him to sit this one out, according to recent reports.

(We heard this rumor last week that the big money behind DeSantis for 2024 were abandoning ship.)

According to CF:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s donors and supporters are beginning to question if the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate should run in the next election cycle — a bid that would put him against former President Donald Trump — or wait until 2028, according to reports. According to a report from NBC News, donors and supporters of DeSantis are having second thoughts on the prospect of the governor’s potential presidential bid. Per the report, one main issue seems to be the governor’s ability to take Trump — who has been criticizing the governor for months — head on.

NBC reports:

Ron DeSantis may be missing his moment. A number of the Florida governor’s donors and allies are worried his recent stumbles suggest he may not be ready for a brutal fight against Donald Trump. Some feel DeSantis needs to accelerate his timeline to run for the GOP presidential nomination and begin directly confronting Trump if he’s to have any chance of thwarting the former president’s momentum. Others believe DeSantis should sidestep Trump altogether and wait until 2028 to run. At a Sunday luncheon following the annual Red Cross ball in Palm Beach, Florida, a group of 16 prominent Republicans, described by one attendee as a mix of DeSantis backers and Trump “skeptics,” discussed misgivings about the governor’s standing for the future if he tussles with the former president. “They liked him — many of them might even support him,” the person who was at the event said of DeSantis. “But they thought on balance that his long-term future was better without him trying to take Trump head on.” “He will get scarred up” by Trump, the person added. Then there’s conservative billionaire shipping goods magnate Richard Uihlein and his wife, Elizabeth, whose $500,000 in combined contributions ranked them among the most generous donors to DeSantis’ 2022 re-election campaign.

DeSantis’s recent snarky remarks about President Trump while the Soros-backed corrupt DA in New York was threatening an arrest on totally bogus and made up charges may have been the end of DeSantis.

After waiting two days DeSantis came out and slammed President Trump. This was the beginning of the end.

Then later in the week, DeSantis said he was an executive guy, indicating he didn’t want to be President Trump’s VP pick, and that was it for Ron.