Ron DeSantis Says He’s Not Interested In Being Trump’s VP Pick, “I’m An Executive Guy”

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida sat down with Newsmax host Eric Bolling to discuss several hot topics including whether or not DeSantis would be willing to serve as Vice President under Trump.

When asked by Bolling whether or not he would like to be Trump’s Vice President nominee DeSantis wasn’t too fond of the idea and responded, “I think I’m probably more of an executive guy.”

DeSantis continued, “I think that you want to be able to do things. That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action.”

WATCH:

Bolling also asked DeSantis if he became the Republican presidential nominee, would he choose Trump to be his vice presidential nominee.

DeSantis responded by laughing off the question and stated Bolling’s question was “interesting speculation.”

Immediately after Bolling’s interview with DeSantis, the Newsmax Host then invited former Trump advisor Sebastian Gorka on the program to respond to DeSantis’ comments.

Sebastian Gorka stated DeSantis’ recent interview spree has been “a bloody embarrassment.”

He then took a major shot at DeSantis and said, “And now he shows us how big his ego is with you and says, “Oh, VP? No, no no. I’m an executive.’ I guess being the second in line to the presidency, it’s just not good enough for Ron.”

Gorka commented on the Florida governor’s recent comments regarding Trump’s possible indictment.

WATCH: