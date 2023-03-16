“Lock Her Up!” – Kamala Harris Heckled by Protestors While Leaving Taping of “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert – Protesters Chase Motorcade (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris was heckled by protestors Wednesday evening as she left a taping of “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert in New York.

Stephen Colbert proudly announced Kamala Harris would be joining him again on March 15 for an exclusive interview.

We're thrilled to announce @VP Kamala Harris will return to The Late Show for an exclusive interview with @StephenAtHome on Wednesday, March 15th! Watch on @CBS & @ParamountPlus at 11:35/10:35c. #Colbert pic.twitter.com/kGNQSj3JZH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2023

Protestors holding signs and chanting “lock her up!” waited for Kamala Harris to exit the studio.

One sign read: “Joe and Kamala fight in Ukraine yourselves.”

WATCH:

Earlier today while waiting for Kamala Harris outside The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, protesters chant “lock her up!” One sign reads “Joe and Kamala fight in Ukraine yourselves” pic.twitter.com/ch1A95EJWx — NJEG Media (@NJEGmedia) March 16, 2023

Protestors shouted “lock her up!” as they chased the motorcade.

WATCH: