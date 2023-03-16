“Lock Her Up!” – Kamala Harris Heckled by Protestors While Leaving Taping of “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert – Protesters Chase Motorcade (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris was heckled by protestors Wednesday evening as she left a taping of “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert in New York.

Stephen Colbert proudly announced Kamala Harris would be joining him again on March 15 for an exclusive interview.

Protestors holding signs and chanting “lock her up!” waited for Kamala Harris to exit the studio.

One sign read: “Joe and Kamala fight in Ukraine yourselves.”

WATCH:

Protestors shouted “lock her up!” as they chased the motorcade.

WATCH:

