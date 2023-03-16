Haughty Kamala Harris Wags Her Finger as She Lectures Ron DeSantis on Ukraine: “If You Really Understand the Issues, You Probably Would Not Make Statements Like That”

Kamala Harris taped an appearance on the CBS show the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City Wednesday night where she was jeered by protesters as she arrived and departed the Ed Sullivan Theater. In a promo clip posted by the Late Show, Harris wagged her finger as she haughtily lectured Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) over his recent position statement on Ukraine that is not in line with the groupthink in Washington.

DeSantis wrote in response to questions on Ukraine sent to Republican presidential hopefuls by Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson that Ukraine is not a vital interest of the United States and called Russia’s war on Ukraine “a territorial dispute.”

Harris: “So, as vice president I have now met with over a hundred world leaders: Presidents, prime ministers, chancellors and kings. And when you have had the experience of meeting, and, and understanding the significance again of international rules and norms and the importance of the United States of America standing firm and clear about the significance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the significance of standing firm against any nation that would try to take by force another nation. If you really understand the issues, you probably would not make statements like that.”

To her credit, Harris made it through her remarks without cackling. But on the other hand she looked like someone trying to impress guests at a cocktail party.

.@VP Kamala Harris shares her thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis calling the war in Ukraine a “territorial dispute.” #Colbert pic.twitter.com/ig1vPFEXRI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 16, 2023

DeSantis’ answers to the Tucker Carlson questionnaire that triggered Harris: