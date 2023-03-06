“Son of a B*tch” – Ukraine Puts in Place Another Anti-Corruption Investigator Days after AG Garland Visits the Country

Son of a B*tch – US Attorney General Merrick Garland traveled to Ukraine over the weekend and today a new Ukrainian Investigator was put in place.

Who can forget Joe Biden bragging about committing a horrible crime in Ukraine in front of the Council for Foreign Relations and the world?

In his own words, with cameras rolling, Joe Biden described how he threatened the Ukrainian President and warned that the Obama administration would pull $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees, sending the former Soviet republic toward insolvency, if Ukraine didn’t immediately fire the prosecutor investigating Burmisa Holdings.

Joe’s son Hunter was on the Board of Burisma and making tens of thousands a month for doing nothing but “fixing things.”

This all occurred after Hunter Biden was hired by Burisma and a short time after Burisma sent Hunter an email requesting that he take care of the matter involving the investigator in Ukraine looking into the company. Joe Biden took care of the matter and bragged about it.

Today we found out that Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland flew to Ukraine over the weekend. Garland reportedly worked with Ukraine to work on taking property from Russians due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Axios reports:

Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise trip to Lviv, Ukraine, on Friday at the invitation of Ukraine’s prosecutor general, according to a Justice Department official.

Garland reportedly worked on an effort with Ukraine to take the property of Russians due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Monday, only a few days later, Ukraine announced that a new special investigator looking into corruption was put in place. Newsmax reports:

Ukraine appointed a new top anti-corruption investigator on Monday, concluding a months-long process that Western allies have watched closely as they consider sending more aid to help Kyiv fight Russia’s invasion. The European Union has made tackling corruption a priority for Kyiv as it tries to join the bloc, and regards the appointment of a new director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) as an important pillar in that effort. Semen Kryvonos, until now the chief of the State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning, will serve a seven-year term as director of NABU, one of several bodies set up in recent years to tackle corruption.

There is no word whether the new investigator was vetted by Garland but it is coincidental that the new prosecutor starts only a day or two after AG Garland visited the country.