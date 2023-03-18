Sharon Stone Says She Lost Half Her Money To “This Banking Thing” – Breaks Down In Tears (VIDEO)

This is tragic.

Actress Sharon Stone revealed that she lost half of her money in “this banking thing.”

She broke down into tears.

VIDEO:

Sharon Stone breaks down in tears asking guests to donate more money. She says writing a check for her requires courage since she “lost half my money to this banking thing,” presumably referring to Silicon Valley Bank collapse. “This is not an easy time for any of us.” pic.twitter.com/ZTSP5TQ2od — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) March 17, 2023

Fox Business reported:

Sharon Stone says she lost money in “this banking thing” at a recent event. The “Basic Instinct” star received the Courage Award on Thursday night during the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser, and as she encouraged people to donate, she shared her own financial concerns. “I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a f—ing check. And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening. I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here,” Stone said. Though she does not specify exactly what the “banking thing” was, her comments came just after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which caused major financial market volatility.

More banks might end up collapsing.

A new study found that 186 banks in the United States might be prone to the same risk.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

From the Wall Street Journal – Economists are now estimating that 186 US banks may be prone to the same risks as Silicon Valley Bank. This number is likely higher as the pressures that regional banks are facing are ramping up. This number comes from a recent economic study published on March 13. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the US Senato on Thursday that not all uninsured deposits would be protected in future bank failures, ONLY those banks that pose systemic risks. Regional banks will get screwed.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is claiming that everything is fine.

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…