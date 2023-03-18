Economic Study: 186 US Banks Are in Trouble and at Risk of Insolvency – May Collapse Like Silicon Valley Bank

From the Wall Street Journal – Economists are now estimating that 186 US banks may be prone to the same risks as Silicon Valley Bank. This number is likely higher as the pressures that regional banks are facing are ramping up.

This number comes from a recent economic study published on March 13.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the US Senato on Thursday that not all uninsured deposits would be protected in future bank failures, ONLY those banks that pose systemic risks. Regional banks will get screwed.

The Biden regime is picking winners and users and it will be the Biden regime that forces a run on the banks.

Steve Bannon read part of the report on Friday’s War Room show on Frank Speech.

186 banks failing now…

