Senator Hawley Goes There, Labels Democrat Party “The Banana Republic Party” – Defends Trump as Soros DA Alvin Bragg Prepares to Bring Charges

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is the latest Republican lawmaker to speak out and defend Trump as the far left Manhattan DA prepares to indict the former president.

In January the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Trump has denied the affair.

Former Manhattan DA Cy Vance previously dropped the Stormy hush payment probe because he didn’t have a case.

Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg revived the case in January after Trump announced his presidential bid in November.

Hawley labeled the Democrat party “the Banana Republic Party” on Saturday.

“The Democrats used the FBI against parents, they used the FBI against Catholics, they used Big Tech against vaccine critics & anyone who questioned them. Now they want to arrest Trump, their leading political opponent. They are the banana republic party,” Hawley said.

Earlier Saturday House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defended Trump as Alvin Bragg prepares to bring charges.

“I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.” McCarthy said Saturday morning.

Senator Schmitt (R-MO) also defended Trump and blasted Alvin Bragg.

“The reported upcoming arrest of President Trump by hyper partisan Soros prosecutor Alvin Bragg is some Third World Banana Republic lunacy and a very, very dangerous road to go down.” Schmitt said in a tweet thread on Saturday.