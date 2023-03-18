McCARTHY SPEAKS OUT: House Speaker Announces Investigation of Federal Funds Used to Subvert Democracy By Interfering with Elections Through Political Attacks

Earlier this year the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s ‘hush payments’ to porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA, Stormy Daniels and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

rump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina blasted the prosecutors in the Stormy case earlier this week.

“It’s not what we do. This is not what we do. We are distorting laws to try and bag President Trump. I don’t know if it’s because he’s leading in the polls,” Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina said on Good Morning America. “I don’t know what it is, but this prosecutor and this prosecutor’s office has made an agenda. They have scoured his personal life and business life for seven years to try to find something.”

Earlier today President Trump posted on TRUTH Social that he will be arrested on Tuesday. He called for protests against this travesty of justice – something you’d see in a third world country.

And moments ago, Speaker Kevin McCarthy responded to this latest assault on President Trump. McCarthy announced that the US House will investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert democracy by interfering with elections through political attacks.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy: Here we go again — an outrageous abuse of power by a radical DA who lets violent criminals walk as he pursues political vengeance against President Trump. I’m directing relevant committees to immediately investigate if federal funds are being used to subvert our democracy by interfering in elections with politically motivated prosecutions.

We all know this is true. Taxpayer dollars are paying for all kinds of crazy leftist efforts in an attempt to give Democrats more power and to punish the American family.