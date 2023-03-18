Sen. Eric Schmitt Blasts DA Bragg’s Prosecution of President Trump: “Third World Banana Republic Lunacy”

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) denounced the prosecution of President Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the alleged 2016 Stormy Daniels hush money payment arrangement as “Third World Banana Republic lunacy”. Schmitt made the comment in a Twitter thread on Saturday. Schmitt previously served as Missouri attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate last November.
Eric Schmitt at victory celebration, November 8, 2022, file screen image
Schmitt endorsed Trump for president in 2024 last month.
Schmitt’s statement (click tweet to see entire thread on Twitter):
Leftists in the United States are increasingly weaponizing investigations to persecute and prosecute political opponents. It must end.
— Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 18, 2023
The reported upcoming arrest of President Trump by hyper partisan Soros prosecutor Alvin Bragg is some Third World Banana Republic lunacy and a very, very dangerous road to go down.
The left’s conduct is similar to the conduct you find in a banana republic where the authoritarian state punishes its political enemies with criminal prosecutions in search of crimes.
It’s antithetical to America’s founding which rejected the idea and practice of those in power punishing political opponents for vague and ambiguous “crimes against the state.” Instead, the Founders chose to create a country of laws, not of men.
Justice is supposed to be blind – there is a reason Lady Justice wears a blindfold instead of a political jersey. Prosecutors have a special responsibility to adhere to the rule of law.
Trump Derangement Syndrome does not provide legal cover. The public rightfully expects prosecutors to carry out our responsibilities without political prejudice. Indictments, investigations and incarceration to settle political scores shows a deep contempt for the rule of law.
If this same behavior occurred in an authoritarian state, our own U.S. State Department would condemn it. In liberal New York, evidently it’s politics as usual.
We must have the courage to call out this insanity before it becomes normalized. We must fight to save this Republic and the rule of law. If we don’t, or if we choose to remain silent, we will become just another junk banana republic. —End Thread