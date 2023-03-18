Sen. Eric Schmitt Blasts DA Bragg’s Prosecution of President Trump: “Third World Banana Republic Lunacy”

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) denounced the prosecution of President Trump by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over the alleged 2016 Stormy Daniels hush money payment arrangement as “Third World Banana Republic lunacy”. Schmitt made the comment in a Twitter thread on Saturday. Schmitt previously served as Missouri attorney general before being elected to the U.S. Senate last November.



Eric Schmitt at victory celebration, November 8, 2022, file screen image

Schmitt endorsed Trump for president in 2024 last month.

Schmitt’s statement (click tweet to see entire thread on Twitter):

Leftists in the United States are increasingly weaponizing investigations to persecute and prosecute political opponents. It must end. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) March 18, 2023