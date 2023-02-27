EXCLUSIVE: Questionably Elected Arizona Attorney General Takes Questions From Press, Dodges The Only Tough Questions From The Gateway Pundit After Police Seize OVER 4.5 Million Fentanyl Pills, 140lbs Fentanyl Powder

New and questionably-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes spoke to reporters last Thursday during a press conference about a massive fentanyl and narcotic seizure from the Sinaloa Cartel.
During the press gaggle, Mayes completely dodged the only real questions about the southern border from The Gateway Pundit reporter Jordan Conradson.
Mayes’ election is questionable because she won by just 280 votes after a shady vote recount discovered hundreds of ballots for Abe Hamadeh in rural Pinal County. Additionally, multiple election anomalies in Maricopa County put a large number of ballots in question. The number of ballots in question far outnumbers the margin of victory.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kris Mayes previously ran from The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson when asked about the still ongoing legal challenges to her election and the discovery of votes in Pinal County.
Kris Mayes also ran from Conradson when asked why she would hire a woke consultant who hates the police while running for Arizona’s top law enforcement office.
The Gateway Pundit reported that on Thursday, Tempe Police Interim Chief Josie Montenegro, Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz, and Kris Mayes held a joint press conference to discuss the massive narcotic seizures in the Phoenix area, including over four and a half million fentanyl pills and over 140 pounds of fentanyl powder.
JUST IN: “OVER 30 MILLION LETHAL DOSES” – Phoenix DEA, Tempe Police Seize OVER 4.5 Million Fentanyl Pills, 140lbs Fentanyl Powder 3,000 Lbs of Meth, 130kg cocaine in Joint Operation
The seizures also included over 135 kilos of cocaine, over 3000 pounds of methamphetamines, 35 kilos of heroin, 49 firearms, and over 2 million in cash.
In total, the sample was valued at over $13 million.
“I want to be crystal clear. The drugs that are flooding Arizona every single day are sourced primarily by one evil entity, the Sinaloa Drug Cartel,” said Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz.
Kris Mayes billed this seizure as a “recent large-scale interagency narcotics investigation in the Valley.”
However, during her speech, Mayes failed to mention that this investigation has been ongoing for over three years. This was likely just political theater meant to appeal to Arizonans before the questionable Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes administrations further open the southern border and give free rein to the cartels. In other words, Mayes arguably rolled this presser out to “look good in the shower,” if you will.
Fake News Arizona Central reported, “In addition, Mayes called the Sinaloa Drug Cartel out by name, saying in part that they are ‘evil,’” but Mayes did not call out the cartels or call them “evil.” As seen below and in her speech, which can be found here, she did not even mention the cartels until she was asked about them in the press gaggle.
She is arguably protecting the cartels at the expense of Arizona citizens.
As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested on first-degree murder charges for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico, on January 30.
Illegal Alien Shot Dead by Arizona Rancher Was Cartel Drug Smuggler or Scout
According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him, and the rancher later discovered the deceased man after he went to check on his horse.
The lawyers said George Alan Kelly was careful to shoot above their heads.
Trending: Biden Regime Is Shooting Cows From Helicopters In New Mexico – Here’s What Ranchers Are Saying About the Move
According to a former Border Patrol chief, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea was likely a cartel drug smuggler.
Kelly was being held at the Santa Cruz County jail on a $1 million bond, but he posted bail and was released from custody on Wednesday. His first-degree murder charge was downgraded to second-degree murder during an evidentiary hearing in court on Friday.
While standing in front of the $13 million worth of narcotics from Mexican drug cartels and taking questions from the media following her press conference, Kris Mayes refused to answer multiple questions from The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson regarding George Kelly’s charges and securing Arizona’s southern border.
When asked about George Alan Kelly, Kris Mayes responded, “I’ll come back to you.” She again refused to answer before departing the conference.
Despite telling another journalist that Arizona is “a distribution point for the rest of the country,” when asked by Conradson if she is open to using Arizona’s 10th amendment powers, Mayes responded, “I’m not going to address that right now.”
Kris Mayes does not appear to be serious about border security or stopping the cartels in Arizona.
Watch below:
Conradson: 73-year-old rancher George Allen Kelly, he’s facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing an illegal immigrant trespassing on his property and possibly threatening him. Why is the state doing more to protect the criminals that are bringing the drugs behind you into our country than to protect American citizens?
Mayes: I’m not sure I understand your question and I think that’s not the subject of today’s press conference.
Conradson: So, you’re not gonna answer the question?
Mayes: I’ll come back to you, but I don’t think that’s the subject.
Conradson: You’ve said this is a “federal [government] responsibility,” securing our border. But, the federal government is failing. Why…
Mayes: Actually, I haven’t said that.
Conradson: It’s actually on your campaign website, so you have said it.
Mayes: Actually, that’s not what I said on my website. That’s not what I’ve said throughout the last two years. What I’ve said is it is primarily the responsibility of the federal government to get the border under control, and I’ve also said I don’t think the federal government has done that. I’ve been critical of the Biden administration on its efforts on the border. I continue to be. I intend to discuss this with the Biden administration. But, what I see here today is cooperation between the federal government, local law enforcement, and state law enforcement. And I think that is a great first step toward solving this problem. But let’s not have any illusions. This is going to be a decades-long fight. This is going to be a years-long battle against this fentanyl, against these cartels, and that includes going after their sources of money. As you guys know, I have been, I have defended the track program that allows us to surveil and know and, and, and understand how these cartels are transferring money associated with these drugs back across to Mexico. The ACLU has criticized me for that and his criticized track, but we need to be disrupting their money sources. And we also need to be disrupting these drugs before they get to our families. I think one of the starkest, scariest statistics that you heard from my colleagues this morning was the number of lives that could have been lost if these drugs had made it onto the streets. And so that’s why we have to be so focused on this.
Conradson: Are you open to using Arizona’s sovereign power to protect the state and the millions of lives across the country, like building the wall, for example? Or finishing the wall?
Mayes: Uhhhhhh, again, that’s a federal issue and I’m not going to address that right now.
Conradson: Back to my first question about the rancher, the 73-year-old rancher
Mayes staffer: We’re talking about the drugs today.
Conradson: I get that but it’s an illegal immigration issue and the unsecured border.