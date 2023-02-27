EXCLUSIVE: Questionably Elected Arizona Attorney General Takes Questions From Press, Dodges The Only Tough Questions From The Gateway Pundit After Police Seize OVER 4.5 Million Fentanyl Pills, 140lbs Fentanyl Powder

New and questionably-elected Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes spoke to reporters last Thursday during a press conference about a massive fentanyl and narcotic seizure from the Sinaloa Cartel.

During the press gaggle, Mayes completely dodged the only real questions about the southern border from The Gateway Pundit reporter Jordan Conradson.

Mayes’ election is questionable because she won by just 280 votes after a shady vote recount discovered hundreds of ballots for Abe Hamadeh in rural Pinal County. Additionally, multiple election anomalies in Maricopa County put a large number of ballots in question. The number of ballots in question far outnumbers the margin of victory.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kris Mayes previously ran from The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson when asked about the still ongoing legal challenges to her election and the discovery of votes in Pinal County.

Kris Mayes also ran from Conradson when asked why she would hire a woke consultant who hates the police while running for Arizona’s top law enforcement office.

The Gateway Pundit reported that on Thursday, Tempe Police Interim Chief Josie Montenegro, Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz, and Kris Mayes held a joint press conference to discuss the massive narcotic seizures in the Phoenix area, including over four and a half million fentanyl pills and over 140 pounds of fentanyl powder.

The seizures also included over 135 kilos of cocaine, over 3000 pounds of methamphetamines, 35 kilos of heroin, 49 firearms, and over 2 million in cash.

In total, the sample was valued at over $13 million.

“I want to be crystal clear. The drugs that are flooding Arizona every single day are sourced primarily by one evil entity, the Sinaloa Drug Cartel,” said Phoenix DEA Special Agent in Charge Cheri Oz.

Kris Mayes billed this seizure as a “recent large-scale interagency narcotics investigation in the Valley.”

However, during her speech, Mayes failed to mention that this investigation has been ongoing for over three years. This was likely just political theater meant to appeal to Arizonans before the questionable Katie Hobbs and Kris Mayes administrations further open the southern border and give free rein to the cartels. In other words, Mayes arguably rolled this presser out to “look good in the shower,” if you will.

Fake News Arizona Central reported, “In addition, Mayes called the Sinaloa Drug Cartel out by name, saying in part that they are ‘evil,’” but Mayes did not call out the cartels or call them “evil.” As seen below and in her speech, which can be found here, she did not even mention the cartels until she was asked about them in the press gaggle.

She is arguably protecting the cartels at the expense of Arizona citizens.

As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested on first-degree murder charges for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico, on January 30.

According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him, and the rancher later discovered the deceased man after he went to check on his horse.

The lawyers said George Alan Kelly was careful to shoot above their heads.

According to a former Border Patrol chief, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea was likely a cartel drug smuggler.

Kelly was being held at the Santa Cruz County jail on a $1 million bond, but he posted bail and was released from custody on Wednesday. His first-degree murder charge was downgraded to second-degree murder during an evidentiary hearing in court on Friday.

While standing in front of the $13 million worth of narcotics from Mexican drug cartels and taking questions from the media following her press conference, Kris Mayes refused to answer multiple questions from The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson regarding George Kelly’s charges and securing Arizona’s southern border.

When asked about George Alan Kelly, Kris Mayes responded, “I’ll come back to you.” She again refused to answer before departing the conference.

Despite telling another journalist that Arizona is “a distribution point for the rest of the country,” when asked by Conradson if she is open to using Arizona’s 10th amendment powers, Mayes responded, “I’m not going to address that right now.”

Kris Mayes does not appear to be serious about border security or stopping the cartels in Arizona.

Watch below:

Conradson: 73-year-old rancher George Allen Kelly, he’s facing first-degree murder charges for allegedly shooting and killing an illegal immigrant trespassing on his property and possibly threatening him. Why is the state doing more to protect the criminals that are bringing the drugs behind you into our country than to protect American citizens? Mayes: I’m not sure I understand your question and I think that’s not the subject of today’s press conference. Conradson: So, you’re not gonna answer the question? Mayes: I’ll come back to you, but I don’t think that’s the subject. Conradson: You’ve said this is a “federal [government] responsibility,” securing our border. But, the federal government is failing. Why… Mayes: Actually, I haven’t said that. Conradson: It’s actually on your campaign website, so you have said it.