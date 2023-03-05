President Trump Says “He’s Very Happy About Endorsing DeSantis for Governor” – Says It’s Too Early to Discuss Picking Him as a Running Mate

President Trump answered a number of questions last night at CPAC – something Joe Biden cannot and will not ever do. He answered some direct questions regarding Ron DeSantis, which many were eager to ask.

A young reporter from the Daily Caller asked President Trump a question if he regretted backing Ron DeSantis for governor of Florida. Trump had no problems answering the question.

“If Ron DeSantis is such a fraud, why did you endorse him for governor? Did you make a mistake?” Daily Caller’s White House Correspondent Diana Glebova asked Trump at CPAC Saturday. “I’m very happy I endorsed him for governor, because the alternative would’ve been very bad. He was a disaster as it turned out — the alternative would’ve been very bad. Florida’s doing — Florida’s done well for a long time, and I’m very happy about that,” Trump responded. Trump also told reporters it was “too soon” to tell if he would offer DeSantis a vice presidential spot on his 2024 ticket. “I’ve always had a great relationship with Ron. I was the one that made it possible for him to win. He was in a very low number and after I endorsed him, he went up by a lot and he asked me to do that. I’ve always had a good relationship with him. But it’s much too early to talk,” Trump said.

President Trump has attacked DeSantis previously but doesn’t appear to be too concerned about his run for President currently.

Trump’s comments were much more conciliatory which may have been easier to do after beating DeSantis by 40 points in the CPAC poll for President of the GOP yesterday.