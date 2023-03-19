President Trump Given a Huge Ovation as He Enters NCAA Wrestling Championships in Oklahoma

President Trump arrived today in Tulsa to see the NCAA Wrestling Championships. The crowd roared as he entered the event.

This morning President Trump jumped on his plane and flew to Oklahoma. He was joined by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin.

President Trump has always seemed to love NCAA freestyle wrestling. The President arrived this afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump just arrived at the BOK Center in Tulsa for the NCAA Wrestling Championships #OkPol pic.twitter.com/10DDp1YjFc — Reese Gorman (@reesejgorman) March 18, 2023

Donald Trump has just arrived for the finals in Tulsa tonight! pic.twitter.com/V00GO7UFUv — IAwrestle (@IAwrestle) March 18, 2023

Here’s another view of the crowd as the President entered. The fans and wrestlers appeared happy and shocked to see him.

Former President Donald Trump is in attendance at the NCAA Wrestling Championships Finals at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The crowd here is quite receptive to him being here pic.twitter.com/rFbVKo6R5q — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) March 18, 2023

Trump received an ovation, meanwhile Kamala Harris was booed at an NCAA basketball game a couple nights ago.