President Trump Given a Huge Ovation as He Enters NCAA Wrestling Championships in Oklahoma

President Trump arrived today in Tulsa to see the NCAA Wrestling Championships.  The crowd roared as he entered the event. 

This morning President Trump jumped on his plane and flew to Oklahoma.  He was joined by Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin.

President Trump has always seemed to love NCAA freestyle wrestling.  The President arrived this afternoon.

The crowd cheered when he entered the arena.

Here’s another view of the crowd as the President entered.  The fans and wrestlers appeared happy and shocked to see him.

Trump received an ovation, meanwhile Kamala Harris was booed at an NCAA basketball game a couple nights ago.

Kamala Harris Roundly Booed While Watching Alma Mater Howard Lose NCAA Tournament Game – Mocked After Embarrassing Postgame Speech to Players (VIDEO)

