Kamala Harris Roundly Booed While Watching Alma Mater Howard Lose NCAA Tournament Game – Mocked After Embarrassing Postgame Speech to Players (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris attended a first round NCAA Tournament game Thursday between her alma mater Howard University and the University of Kansas in Des Moines, Iowa.

The defending national champion Jayhawks ended up crushing her beloved Bison 96-68.

During the game, Harris appeared on the scoreboard and received a frigid reception from the fans. They roundly booed her presence according to Fox News and multiple other outlets.

Kamala Harris was booed by the crowd at a surprise March Madness appearance in Iowa as she watched her alma mater Howard University fall to Kansas, according to the AP. 😂 pic.twitter.com/gnZakJOhXa — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 17, 2023

After the game, Harris went into Howard’s locker room and attempted to cheer the players up.

This turned out to be a punishment worse than defeat.

Congratulations to my @HowardU Bison on a tremendous season. You make us so proud. pic.twitter.com/twSLZgI9Af — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 17, 2023

You guys are so good. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bison so, so proud. You showed the world who Bison are. You know I was at Howard back in the day when we were just happy there was a game much less getting to this place. Right? And I literally see Bison all over the world who have been talking about you, this team. You make us so proud. I know you may not be feeling great right now, okay? But know who you are. You are excellence.

Twitter users scorched Harris after seeing the video (h/t Fox News for the first two).

Truly feel bad for these guys. They lost the game and then had to be subjected to this speech. https://t.co/bqcRecC7aN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 17, 2023

Every team that loses should have to listen to this as punishment. — California Wager (@CaliforniaWager) March 16, 2023

Seriously cruel to subject these players to one of her inane speeches. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) March 17, 2023

Losing by 20 in March and having this happen after is an all-time terrible day — Andrew Phalen (@AndrewPhalen) March 16, 2023