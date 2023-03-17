Kamala Harris Roundly Booed While Watching Alma Mater Howard Lose NCAA Tournament Game – Mocked After Embarrassing Postgame Speech to Players (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris attended a first round NCAA Tournament game Thursday between her alma mater Howard University and the University of Kansas in Des Moines, Iowa.

The defending national champion Jayhawks ended up crushing her beloved Bison 96-68.

During the game, Harris appeared on the scoreboard and received a frigid reception from the fans. They roundly booed her presence according to Fox News and multiple other outlets.

After the game, Harris went into Howard’s locker room and attempted to cheer the players up.

This turned out to be a punishment worse than defeat.

You guys are so good. You played to the very last second. You made all us Bison so, so proud.

You showed the world who Bison are. You know I was at Howard back in the day when we were just happy there was a game much less getting to this place. Right?

And I literally see Bison all over the world who have been talking about you, this team.

You make us so proud. I know you may not be feeling great right now, okay? But know who you are. You are excellence.

Twitter users scorched Harris after seeing the video (h/t Fox News for the first two).

