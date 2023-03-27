Police Update: Female Nashville School Shooter Was Former Student

A mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School Monday morning left at least 6 people dead, including 3 children.

The shooter, a 28-year-old female, is also dead.

According to the spokesperson for the Nashville Police, the shooter had “two assault-type weapons and a pistol.”

The 28-year-old shooter was a former student.

The deceased shooter has not been identified yet.

AP reported:

A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday in the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools. Police said they believe the 28-year-old female shooter was a former student at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001. She also died after being shot by police. Authorities said the suspect was from the Nashville area, but her name has not been released and her motive in the attack has not been determined.

The Biden White House immediately called for gun control.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans in Congress for the mass shooting.

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban.” – Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

DEVELOPING…