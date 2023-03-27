KJP Following Nashville School Shooting: ‘How Many Children Have to be Murdered Before Republicans in Congress Pass the Assault Weapons Ban’ (VIDEO)

The Biden White House on Monday afternoon called for Republican lawmakers to back a ban on so-called ‘assault weapons’ following the Nashville school shooting.

A mass shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School Monday morning left at least 6 people dead, including 3 children.

The shooter, a 28-year-old female, is also dead.

According to the spokesperson for the Nashville Police, the shooter had “two assault-type weapons and a pistol.”

The Biden White House immediately called for gun control.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre blamed Republicans in Congress for the mass shooting.

“How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban.” – Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

VIDEO: