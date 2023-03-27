Nashville Police Update: Elementary Christian School Shooter Is a FEMALE, “Who appears to be a teen”…7 Are Confirmed Dead Including Shooter…Police Reveal Types of Weapons Shooter Carried Inside School [VIDEO]

This morning around 10 am, a shooter opened fire inside the Covenant Elementary School, where students from pre-school through 6th grade attend. The Presbyterian School has around 210 students.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – A Nashville Police spokesperson has just confirmed that 3 students and 3 staff members have been killed. He also confirmed that the shooting suspect is a female who “appears to be in her teens.” The seventh casualty is the shooter.

According to the Nashville Police, one police officer is being treated for wounds related to a broken glass injury.

According to the spokesperson for the Nashville Police, the shooter had “two assault-type weapons and a pistol.”

A resident of the community has asked that people on social media refrain from making the shooting deaths of the six innocent individuals into a political circus and do what the members of the church would ask—-to pray for them and their families.