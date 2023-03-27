Nashville Police Update: Elementary Christian School Shooter Is a FEMALE, “Who appears to be a teen”…7 Are Confirmed Dead Including Shooter…Police Reveal Types of Weapons Shooter Carried Inside School [VIDEO]

This morning around 10 am, a shooter opened fire inside the Covenant Elementary School, where students from pre-school through 6th grade attend. The Presbyterian School has around 210 students.
100 Percent Fed Up reports – A Nashville Police spokesperson has just confirmed that 3 students and 3 staff members have been killed. He also confirmed that the shooting suspect is a female who “appears to be in her teens.” The seventh casualty is the shooter.
According to the Nashville Police, one police officer is being treated for wounds related to a broken glass injury.
According to the spokesperson for the Nashville Police, the shooter had “two assault-type weapons and a pistol.”
A resident of the community has asked that people on social media refrain from making the shooting deaths of the six innocent individuals into a political circus and do what the members of the church would ask—-to pray for them and their families.
I live in Green Hills and am positively devastated for the families impacted by this tragedy. Please suspend your politics and instead do what these families at this Christian School would want: pray.
Pray for The Covenant School.
