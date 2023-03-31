NYPD Ordering Every Officer to Show Up in Uniform For ‘Possible Unrest’ Over Trump Indictment

The New York City Police Department is reportedly ordering every officer, regardless of rank or assignment, to wear their uniform tomorrow in case of “possible unrest” over President Donald Trump’s indictment.

The news comes despite NYC being an extremely liberal area and with no protests announced by any conservative groups.

An internal NYPD memo obtained by PIX11 News stated that “officers of all ranks should perform their duties in uniform and be prepared for mobilization beginning Friday morning.”

🚨#BREAKING: Every member of the NYPD, regardless of rank or assignment, has been told to show up in uniform tomorrow for possible unrest — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 30, 2023

Barricades have also been erected outside the Manhattan Criminal Court where the grand jury had been convened.

Scene outside of Manhattan Criminal Court: barricades, police, and a whole lot of press. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/ztxQZGbcOH — Katie Corrado (@KatieCorradoTV) March 30, 2023

Trump previously called for protests but has not repeated the call following the news of the indictment breaking.

“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Trump posted on Truth Social after news of a possible indictment leaked. “THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA!PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!”

Last week, a powdery substance and a threatening letter were sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. The substance was tested, and Bragg spokesperson Danielle Filson said that law enforcement “determined there was no dangerous substance.”

Bragg claimed that he has continued to receive threatening emails and letters over the political prosecution of a former president.

Trump is the first president to ever be criminally charged in history.