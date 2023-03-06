NEW: Atlanta Police Release Identities of 23 Suspects in Antifa Terror Attack on Future Cop Training Center – Only Two Are from Georgia

Atlanta police have named 23 of the 35 Antifa extremists who they say assaulted their police officers and torched the future cop training facility which has been nicknamed “Cop City.”

Only two are from Georgia. As first reported by Fox 5 Atlanta, all have been charged with domestic terrorism.

Here are the suspects’ identities. Fox News first obtained them:

France: Dimitri LeNy Canada: Fredrique Robert-Paul

Massachusetts: Ayla King, Alexis Paplai and Timothy Bilodeau

Arizona: Samuel Ward and Max Biederman.

New York: Mattia Luini and Priscilla Grim

Wisconsin: Kayley Meissner and Grace Martin.

Kamryn Pipes is from Louisiana. Maggie Gates is from Indiana. Ehret Nottingham is from Colorado. Victor Puertas is from Utah. Amin Chaoui is from Virginia. James Marsicano is from North Carolina. Emma Bogush is from Connecticut. Luke Harper is from Florida. Colin Dorsey is from Maine. And Zoe Larmey is from Tennessee.

The only two suspected perpetrators from Georgia are Thomas Jurgens and Jack Beaman.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, the site of the future cop training center in Atlanta was put under lockdown after a massive fire caused by Antifa militants destroyed the construction site Sunday night.

Antifa extremists tossed fireworks, Molotov cocktails, rocks, and bricks at the police officers and the construction equipment.

Here is some of the horrifying footage:

BREAKING: @Atlanta_Police released the footage of the violent #Antifa @defendATLforest attack on police & the construction site of the Public Safety Training Center. The attackers are masked, & they came with explosive fireworks & firebombs. The officers https://t.co/s9iLQWowj1… https://t.co/yT6tFnrdBZ pic.twitter.com/C0mtL4MRQw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

The violent assault forced the police to retreat.

Breaking: @Atlanta_Police released another camera angle of the #Antifa terror attack southeast of Atlanta. A large mob of @defendATLforest masked extremists ambushed the officers, hurling explosive fireworks & rocks at them. The officers were trying to https://t.co/9pTeUCNlwX… https://t.co/BK10lIMchC pic.twitter.com/MVfeeaiEok — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

Here is the video of the construction site being torched.

CONSTRUCTION SITE BURNS: Huge plumes of smoke and massive police response after @defendATLforest / #StopCopCity protesters face off with police at the site of Atlanta’s future Public Safety Training Facility. I’m told Molotov cocktails were thrown. Construction equipment is on… https://t.co/6dIyrPff6T pic.twitter.com/0F9qj8dgFn — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) March 5, 2023

The attack was well-planned and coordinated as The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo explains.

Antifa groups are also fundraising off of the attack.

The violent attacks in #Atlanta today were organized. The direct actions were promoted weeks ago on the main account of the group representing the domestic terrorism movement to use violence to prevent a first responder training center southeast of Atlanta.… https://t.co/Gq4p2MaJq0 pic.twitter.com/X1szbDZuLh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023