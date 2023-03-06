Site of Future Safety Training Center in Atlanta Under Lockdown After Massive Fire Destroys Construction Site – Antifa Reportedly Clashing with Police

In December 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported on five Antifa members who were arrested and held on terrorism charges after protesting outside of a $90 Million police training center near Atlanta, Georgia.

During the arrests, police recovered bombs, flares, gasoline, and weapons.

Additionally, the protesters torched at least two vehicles during their protests at the training center site.

Protests have been ongoing since June 2021 when the training center was announced with opponents camping out in surrounding trees. Protesters have dubbed the center “Cop City.”

In January, TGP reported that a far-left protestor from Stop Cop City ATL, was killed and a Georgia State Patrol trooper was wounded during a confrontation near the facility.

Sunday evening, smoke and flames erupted in the area and the site was put on lockdown.

CONSTRUCTION SITE BURNS: Huge plumes of smoke and massive police response after @defendATLforest / #StopCopCity protesters face off with police at the site of Atlanta’s future Public Safety Training Facility. I’m told Molotov cocktails were thrown. Construction equipment is on… https://t.co/6dIyrPff6T pic.twitter.com/0F9qj8dgFn — Billy Heath III (@BillyHeathFOX5) March 5, 2023

The site of Atlanta’s future Public Safety Training Facility infamously called ‘Cop City’ by protestors is now on lockdown as smoke and flames were put out, and the area was secured. FOX 5 saw SWAT reporting to the scene as night fell. Just before 8 p.m., a FOX 5 reporter on the ground said she heard something that resembled the sound of fireworks or gunshots, but has not yet had that detail confirmed by officials. There was a massive police presence along Key Road in southeast Atlanta early Sunday evening as FOX 5 was told protestors were actively clashing with officers. Officials said at least one construction vehicle was set on fire. We have since been told the protest has been contained and many of the protestors have scattered into the woods. A Georgia State Trooper told FOX 5 photographer Billy Heath that rocks, sticks and even a Molotov cocktail were thrown at police.

Hey look!

More Leftist #DomesticTerrorism

cc: @FBI @DHSgov Maybe take a few agents off the #ThoughtPolice task force & do your damn jobshttps://t.co/CDXpB1UqR8 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 6, 2023