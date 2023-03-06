UPDATE: Atlanta Police Release Footage of Antifa Terror Attack on Future Cop Training Center in Atlanta – Cops Say 35 Militants Detained So Far (VIDEO)

On Sunday night, The Gateway Pundit reported that the site of the future cop training center in Atlanta was put under lockdown after a massive fire destroyed the construction site.

Antifa militants were clashing with the police officers.

This was the end result of Antifa’s efforts.

Protests have been ongoing since June 2021 when the training center was announced with far-left opponents camping out in surrounding trees. TGP previously reported in December 2022 that five Antifa members were arrested and held on terrorism charges after protesting outside the training center.

In January, TGP reported that a leftist protestor from Stop Cop City ATL was killed and a Georgia State Patrol trooper was injured during a confrontation near the facility.

The newly-released police footage shows how last night’s terror attack unfolded. Antifa extremists tossed fireworks, Molotov cocktails, rocks, and bricks at the police officers and the construction equipment.

WATCH:

BREAKING: @Atlanta_Police released the footage of the violent #Antifa @defendATLforest attack on police & the construction site of the Public Safety Training Center. The attackers are masked, & they came with explosive fireworks & firebombs. The officers https://t.co/s9iLQWowj1… https://t.co/yT6tFnrdBZ pic.twitter.com/C0mtL4MRQw — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

Here’s another angle showing the domestic extremists ambushing the officers. The violent assault forced the cops to retreat.

Breaking: @Atlanta_Police released another camera angle of the #Antifa terror attack southeast of Atlanta. A large mob of @defendATLforest masked extremists ambushed the officers, hurling explosive fireworks & rocks at them. The officers were trying to https://t.co/9pTeUCNlwX… https://t.co/BK10lIMchC pic.twitter.com/MVfeeaiEok — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023

Fox 5 Atlanta reports no officers were injured in the confrontation. A handful of Antifa militants were treated for minor injuries when officers said they used “non-lethal” force against the group.

It is unknown what charges the militants will face according to the news station.

The APD released a statement last night announcing 35 “agitators” have been arrested so far and more “protests” are being planned.

On March 5, 2023, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers. The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism. Multiple law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people committing illegal activity. 35 agitators have been detained so far. The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm. Officers exercised restraint and used non-lethal enforcement to conduct arrests. With protests planned for the coming days, the Atlanta Police Department, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have a multi-layered strategy that includes reaction and arrest. The Atlanta Police Department asks for this week’s protests to remain peaceful.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo reports the entire attack was well-organized. The actions by the Antifa group allegedly responsible for last night’s attack promoted direct action weeks ago.

He also reports Antifa groups are fundraising off last night’s terror attack.

The violent attacks in #Atlanta today were organized. The direct actions were promoted weeks ago on the main account of the group representing the domestic terrorism movement to use violence to prevent a first responder training center southeast of Atlanta.… https://t.co/Gq4p2MaJq0 pic.twitter.com/X1szbDZuLh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 6, 2023