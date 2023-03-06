UPDATE: Atlanta Police Release Footage of Antifa Terror Attack on Future Cop Training Center in Atlanta – Cops Say 35 Militants Detained So Far (VIDEO)

by
Credit: @MrAndyNgo and Atlanta Police Department

 

On Sunday night, The Gateway Pundit reported  that the site of the future cop training center in Atlanta was put under lockdown after a massive fire destroyed the construction site.

Antifa militants were clashing with the police officers.

This was the end result of Antifa’s efforts.

Image: @BillyHeathFOX5/Twitter

 

Protests have been ongoing since June 2021 when the training center was announced with far-left opponents camping out in surrounding trees. TGP previously reported in December 2022 that five Antifa members were arrested and held on terrorism charges after protesting outside the training center.

In January, TGP reported that a leftist protestor from Stop Cop City ATL was killed and a Georgia State Patrol trooper was injured during a confrontation near the facility.

The newly-released police footage shows how last night’s terror attack unfolded. Antifa extremists tossed fireworks, Molotov cocktails, rocks, and bricks at the police officers and the construction equipment.

WATCH:

Here’s another angle showing the domestic extremists ambushing the officers. The violent assault forced the cops to retreat.

Fox 5 Atlanta reports no officers were injured in the confrontation. A handful of Antifa militants were treated for minor injuries when officers said they used “non-lethal” force against the group.

It is unknown what charges the militants will face according to the news station.

The APD released a statement last night announcing 35 “agitators” have been arrested so far and more “protests” are being planned.

On March 5, 2023, a group of violent agitators used the cover of a peaceful protest of the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center to conduct a coordinated attack on construction equipment and police officers. They changed into black clothing and entered the construction area and began to throw large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.

The agitators destroyed multiple pieces of construction equipment by fire and vandalism. Multiple law enforcement agencies deployed to the area and detained several people committing illegal activity. 35 agitators have been detained so far.

The illegal actions of the agitators could have resulted in bodily harm. Officers exercised restraint and used non-lethal enforcement to conduct arrests.

With protests planned for the coming days, the Atlanta Police Department, in collaboration with law enforcement partners, have a multi-layered strategy that includes reaction and arrest.

The Atlanta Police Department asks for this week’s protests to remain peaceful.

The Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo reports the entire attack was well-organized. The actions by the Antifa group allegedly responsible for last night’s attack promoted direct action weeks ago.

He also reports Antifa groups are fundraising off last night’s terror attack.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger
You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 