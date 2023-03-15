Hundreds of Masked Stanford Students Protest Dean For Apologizing to Judge

The Gateway Pundit reported that Stanford officials allowed law students to berate and shout down a federal judge who was invited to speak at the university.

Students shouted at Judge Kyle Duncan, a Trump appointee, and made it impossible for him to speak.

It is disturbing to think these students will some day be prosecutors, judges and part of the DOJ.

Marxist @Stanford official and allied student leftists intimidate, berate and shout down federal judge. Who is running this school? Should anti-free speech woke universities receive any federal taxpayer funds? pic.twitter.com/O2ET2smNH1 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 11, 2023

The far-left students were reportedly upset about Judge Duncan’s refusal to use a transgender sex offender’s “preferred pronouns” in a 2020 opinion, the Free Beacon reported.

When Judge Duncan asked for an administrator to quell the chaos, Tirien Steinbach, Associate Dean of “diversity and equity, instead berated Judge Duncan for almost 10 minutes.

Following the disgusting display, Stanford University President Tessier-Lavigne and Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez offered Judge Duncan issued an apology in a letter.

Angry with the apology, hundreds of masked students stormed Dean Martinez ‘s classroom to protest, vandalizing the room with signs.

The New York Post reports: