Stanford Univ Issues Apology for Disgusting “Equity and Diversity” Dean Who Ambushed and Bullied Trump-Appointed Judge During Speech He Was Invited To Give To Immature Law Students Who Shouted Him Down [VIDEO]

100 Percent Fed Up reports – On Thursday, Judge Duncan showed up at Stanford University, where he was scheduled to speak to a group of Stanford University Law School students, only to find out the disrespectful students had no interest in listening to him speak and were only there to disrupt his speech. Judge Duncan was invited to speak to the Stanford Law students by the Stanford Chapter of the Federalist Society. The invitation to the speech that appeared on the Stanford Law School website read: The Fifth Circuit in Conversation with the Supreme Court: Covid, Guns, and Twitter

You’ve got to give him a lot of credit. Most judges who refuse to support the Left’s dangerous radical ideology wouldn’t even entertain the idea of agreeing to speak at a woke university like Stanford. But Fifth Circuit Appellate Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, who happens to be a Trump-appointed judge, bravely accepted the invitation of Stanford University to speak in front of its largely immature and single-minded population of law students.

In the video below, the Fifth Circuit judge can be seen patiently waiting for a group of loud, obnoxious, and rude law students to leave the room so he could speak without being shouted down by them. As some of the students leave the room, they can be heard calling Judge Duncan a “racist” and other derogatory names.

Sadly, things went from bad to worse for Judge Duncan when he asked for an administrator to help quell the chaos and was met with Stanford University’s bully associate dean of “diversity and equity,” Tirien Steinbach, who should never have been trusted to be placed in a position of authority by the university.

During her almost 10-minute monologue, Steinbach asks Judge Duncan, “Is the juice worth the squeeze?” When Judge Duncan, who appears completely baffled by her intolerance and ignorance, asks her to explain, she responds by asking if his discussion on Twitter, COVID, and guns with the students is so important that it’s worth triggering the other students at Stanford.

At the 3:20 mark, the “diversity and equity” bully explains how it’s “my job to invite you into this space” while explaining that while “many” of the people on the Stanford staff believe in free speech, she is concerned about the “harm” he is causing by speaking to the students.

What??!

Ms. Steinbach ends her monologue by asking students to “tone down their heckling slightly” and to leave their signs “in front of him” while the judge speaks, suggesting they move to the front of the room while the immature law students giggle uncomfortably.

Watch:

Stanford Law students shouted down Fifth Circuit appellate judge Kyle Duncan while he was trying to speak. When he asked for an administrator to control the situation, Stanford’s “associate dean of diversity, equity, and inclusion” got up and lectured him for nearly 10 minutes pic.twitter.com/tjlUPOIMmQ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 11, 2023

Stanford University President Tessier-Lavigne and Stanford Law Dean Richard E. Lang offered Judge Duncan an apology in a letter dated March 11, two days after the disgusting, anti-free speech incident took place.

The Stanford Review, an independent student publication, is calling for the firing of the bully associate dean of “diversity and equity,” Tirien Steinbach: