Marxist Stanford Officials Allow Law Students to Berate, Shout Down Trump-Appointed Federal Judge – Federal Marshals Had to Escort Judge to Safety (VIDEO)

Stanford officials allowed law students to berate and shout down a federal judge who was invited to speak at the university.

Students shouted at Judge Kyle Duncan, a Trump appointee, and made it impossible for him to speak.

“If enough of these kids get into the legal profession, the rule of law will descend into barbarism,” the judge told the Free Beacon.

Judge Duncan said protesters behaved like “dog shit.”

The far-left students were reportedly upset about Judge Duncan’s refusal to use a transgender sex offender’s “preferred pronouns” in a 2020 opinion, the Free Beacon reported.

Tirien Steinbach, Stanford’s dean of “diversity, equity and inclusion,” refused to intervene and joined the mob by berating the judge.

Steinbach accused the judge of causing “harm” in a long-winded speech.

The students were so out of control that federal marshals had to escort the judge out of the building to safety.

