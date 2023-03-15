HUGE: “THEY LIED ABOUT EVERYTHING” – A 96-Page DC Police Report UNCOVERED – Shows Govt Knew MAGA Was Coming on Jan 6 and Entrapped Them ALL

(Above what appears to be Antifa breaking into the Capitol first before any Trump supporters arrive on Jan 6)

According to attorney Joe McBride who uncovered the report, the government knew MAGA was coming to DC and so they entrapped them. It was all a setup.

The report is included in the first tweet below from Jan 6 attorney Joe McBride.

They knew MAGA Republicans were coming to protest, so they entrapped them. pic.twitter.com/9buZhunNgm — Joseph D. McBride, Esq. (@McBrideLawNYC) March 11, 2023

McBride notes that the report covered First Amendment protests.

The DC Police were told not to fire projectiles into the crowd – but they did and two Trump supporters likely had heart attacks and died when flash bombs unexpectedly blew up in their faces.

McBride notes that the police knew Antifa was coming.

Expected Protests Overview:

A number of individuals and groups are calling for their supporters to travel to Washington, DC, on or before January 6, 2021, to show support for POT US and for overturning the election results. The protests/rallies are expected to be similar to the previous Million MAGA March rallies in November and December 2020, which drew tens of thousands of participants. It is also expected that members of the Proud Boys (who intend to wear plainclothes and not their traditional yellow and black clothing)l3, white supremacist groups,14 Antifa, and other extremist groups will rally on January 6, 2021. Multiple arrests were made as a result of clashes between pro-Trump and opposing groups during each of the November and December rallies. Charges included assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on police, simple assault, weapons violations, riotous acts, and destruction of property, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and crossing a police line. A number of law enforcement officers were injured in the skinnishes . Many of the confrontations occurred after the rallies ended.

Julie Kelly discussed this report on the War Room (see below).

She said the report had been “designated highly sensitive government information just like all the surveillance video”.

But again it’s more evidence that undercuts the idea that law enforcement was completely unprepared – They had no idea what was going to happen that day.

There were at least two anti-Trump rallies in Washington on the same day including an Antifa rally scheduled at about the same time that the joint session was scheduled to convene. TGP reported on this previously.

The government knew this was happening. It was a setup.

See the interview with Julie Kelly below.