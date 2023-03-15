HERE WE GO: US Treasury Reviewing US Financial Exposure to Credit Suisse as Stock Tumbles

Here we go.

The US Treasury on Wednesday announced it is reviewing the US’s financial exposure to Credit Suisse as the Swiss banking giant’s stock plummeted.

Credit Suisse shares tumbled by as much as 30% to a new record low on Wednesday after Saudis pulled funding.

Trading in the Swiss banking giant’s stock was halted several times on Wednesday.

Saudi National Bank, which holds 9.88% of Credit Suisse said it is unable to purchase anymore shares because of regulations.

“We cannot because we would go above 10%. It’s a regulatory issue,” Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Reuters.

Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner told Reuters the Swiss bank’s liquidity base is “very, very strong.”

The Treasury is now monitoring the situation.

TREASURY officials are actively reviewing the US financial sector’s exposure to Credit Suisse, people familiar tell @SalehaMohsin @v_dendrinou, on @TheTerminal US officials are working closely with European regulators. — Kate Davidson (@KateDavidson) March 15, 2023

