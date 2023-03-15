Credit Suisse Shares Tumble to New Record Low, Saudis Pull Funding, Trading Halts

Credit Suisse shares tumbled by as much as 30% to a new record low on Wednesday after Saudis pulled funding.

Trading in the Swiss banking giant’s stock was halted several times on Wednesday.

Saudi National Bank, which holds 9.88% of Credit Suisse said it is unable to purchase anymore shares because of regulations.

“We cannot because we would go above 10%. It’s a regulatory issue,” Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy told Reuters.

Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner told Reuters the Swiss bank’s liquidity base is “very, very strong.”

CNBC reported: