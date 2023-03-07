RINO Ducey Judge Sanctions Mark Finchem Over His Lawsuit Contesting 2022 Election Where Katie Hobbs Colluded With Twitter, Took FTX Money, and 60% Of Voting Machines Failed Republican Voters

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Secretary of State Nominee Mark Finchem was sanctioned on Monday for challenging the rigged Midterm election results by a RINO Doug Ducey-appointed judge.

The Judge ruled that Finchem filed his lawsuit “in bad faith and “without substantial justification.”

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs oversaw the election as a candidate for Governor and did not recuse herself while accepting money from bankrupted cryptocurrency exchange and money laundering organization FTX and colluding with Twitter to interfere with the election by silencing Arizona Republicans and her opponent, Kari Lake. Finchem’s Twitter page was suspended without cause eight days before the General Election, and Elon Musk was required to personally reinstate him.

This was all before more than half of voting machines, mainly in Republican precincts, failed to read ballots on Election Day in Maricopa County, the largest County in Arizona.

Election Day voters, turning out 3:1 for Republican candidates, were intentionally sabotaged by crooked Election officials and Katie Hobbs.

Hobbs then threatened Arizona election officials with class six felony charges if they did not certify the compromised election results and install her as Governor.

Despite the clear misconduct and interference, which gave Arizona Democrats an incalculable advantage, Judge Melissa Iyer Julian ruled that “none of these alleged acts of misconduct presented a ‘fairly debatable’ election challenge as Finchem did not and could not allege that any of these acts rendered uncertain the outcome of an election he lost by over 120,000 votes.” Julian was appointed by former Governor RINO Doug Ducey in 2019. She won the retention election in 2022 and was installed by the same rigged election system. Read the full ruling here. This is clearly another attempt to deter good-faith lawsuits against election corruption in Arizona. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that corrupt Obama Judge John Tuchi sanctioned Mark Finchem and Kari Lake for daring to bring a lawsuit against the unreliable and corrupt voting machines, which were designed to fail on Election Day. This ruling came months after sanctions were requested and just days before candidates were allowed to file challenges to the 2022 Election. The Judge even admitted that this order was intended to “send a message.” Finchem tweeted yesterday, slamming the Judge for “doing the bidding of the Marxists and is covering for a candidate who was installed with FTX money laundered through Ukraine” and promising to keep fighting. You may contribute to Finchem’s fight for election integrity here.

Finchem shared the following statement in response to this bogus ruling.

Statement by Republican Nominee for Arizona Secretary of State Mark Finchem on the Sanctions The 6-page order by Judge Julian to award lawyer reimbursement to leftist litigators who represent the Sinaloa Cartel, now the installed Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, and Katie Hobbs, the installed Governor of Arizona, is contemptible judicial overreach beyond all statutory and Rules of Civil Procedure for the Superior Courts of Arizona. This award is designed to quash any and all dissent where elections are in question. The Maricopa County 2022 election was the most embarrassing election in American history. As a result, 70% of Americans doubt the outcome of the 2022 elections in Arizona (Rasmussen Poll). Judge Julian is punishing me for daring to assert my 1st Amendment protections, which constitutionally guarantee separation of powers, and has shredded statutory protection for contestants to challenge suspicious election results. This is the dawn of the one-party state banana republic as we have seen in Venezuela and many other South American nation-states. Judge Julian should be removed from the bench for her abuse of judicial authority. Adrian Fontes and Katie Hobbs did not pay for their representation. Dark money from out of state, and perhaps even out of America, paid for them to engage in what amounts to political theft. The Arizona Democratic Party received a hefty sum of laundered money from FTX — Sam Bankman-Fried — to interfere with our elections directly in support of Fontes and Hobbs. I will fight this fraud, injustice and embarrassment of a ruling even if the judge chooses to do the bidding of the Marxists like she did in this instance.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the fight to save Arizona’s elections.