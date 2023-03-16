Rasmussen Poll Shows a Majority of ALL Voters Believe Trump’s 2020 Campaign Was Sabotaged by GOP D.C. Politicians

by

A majority of all voters now think Trump’s 2020 campaign was sabotaged by D.C. politicians. 

According to a Rasmussen poll released this morning, a majority of ALL voters believe that President Trump’s 2020 Campaign was sabotaged by D.C. politicians.

Rasmussen Reports teased the results this morning.

According to the Rasmussen poll, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has gained in approval since the gang of 20 helped him realign his activities for the House.  McCarthy has a 52% approval among voters.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not popular with voters at all.  Only 31% of voters rate McConnell favorably.  He is a total disaster.

President Trump has a favorability rating of 52% among voters, the same as McCarthy.  However, Republicans give President Trump a whopping 77% favorability rating.

The poll also shows that the majority of voters believe that President Trump (37%) is the best leader for the GOP between McCarthy (19%) and McConnell (24%).

Also, 55% of voters believe that Republican politicians in Washington D.C. worked secretly with Democrats to keep President Trump from being reelected in 2020.  67% of Republicans believe this to be the case. 

Here are the entire poll results:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.
You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 