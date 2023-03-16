Rasmussen Poll Shows a Majority of ALL Voters Believe Trump’s 2020 Campaign Was Sabotaged by GOP D.C. Politicians

A majority of all voters now think Trump’s 2020 campaign was sabotaged by D.C. politicians.

According to a Rasmussen poll released this morning, a majority of ALL voters believe that President Trump’s 2020 Campaign was sabotaged by D.C. politicians.

Rasmussen Reports teased the results this morning.

Good Morning ! Coming This AM: A majority of all voters now think Trump’s 2020 campaign was sabotaged by D.C. politicians. https://t.co/Wwkx1D9YqJ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 16, 2023

According to the Rasmussen poll, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has gained in approval since the gang of 20 helped him realign his activities for the House. McCarthy has a 52% approval among voters.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not popular with voters at all. Only 31% of voters rate McConnell favorably. He is a total disaster.

President Trump has a favorability rating of 52% among voters, the same as McCarthy. However, Republicans give President Trump a whopping 77% favorability rating.

The poll also shows that the majority of voters believe that President Trump (37%) is the best leader for the GOP between McCarthy (19%) and McConnell (24%).

Also, 55% of voters believe that Republican politicians in Washington D.C. worked secretly with Democrats to keep President Trump from being reelected in 2020. 67% of Republicans believe this to be the case.

Here are the entire poll results: