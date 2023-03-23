EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mother of Peaceful J6 Prisoner “QAnon Shaman” Jake Chansley Says He Will Be Released From Prison “Really Soon!”

Martha Chansley, the mother of J6 political prisoner Jake Chansley, who was peacefully escorted through the Capitol by police, told The Gateway Pundit on Wednesday that Jacob will be released from prison soon, though it is unclear exactly when.
Chansley has been incarcerated since January 2021 after he was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his peaceful attendance at the January 6th protest. Chansley previously faced up to 20 years in prison.
His face then was plastered all over the fake news media as the face of the January 6 “insurrection.” He is the victim of media slander and ridicule.
This was a perfect examnple of political persecution by Marxists in the justice system. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Paschall previously argued that Chansley must remain imprisoned without bail so that he does not excercise his First Ammendment and talk about the stolen 2020 election.
Multiple Videos from inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6 show Jake complying with police and urging others to remain peaceful. This has been known since the footage was released in 2021.
More recently, Tucker Carlson released footage of Chansley peacefully being escorted into the Capitol by Capitol Police.
Jake served two years in the U.S. Navy, and this is how his country has repaid him. The criminals in our government and the Fake News Media stabbed him in the back to make an example of him.
Tucker Carlson recently went off on the January 6 Committee crooks like Liz Cheney for destroying the lives of Jake Chansley and others, calling for consequences. Jake’s mother, Martha, agrees.
These people should be rotting in jail instead of peaceful American Patriots.
Though not many politicians or elected officials have contacted the family to offer help, Martha thanks GOP Rep. Paul Gosar for his leadership and support and independent media outlets like Tucker Carlson and The Gateway Pundit for our extensive coverage of Jake.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, Albert Watkins, the lawyer previously representing Chansley, sent a message to former President Trump through the media to take care of “the jackasses that you f—– up because of January 6.” The expletive-filled rant caused many to question how committed he had been to Chansley’s defense. “You don’t represent your client the way he did,” said Martha in our exclusive interview.
In December 2021, The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson also spoke to Jake Chansley from the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia, where he was being held in solitary confinement with real criminals, including illegal immigrants guilty of drug trafficking. Jake told us, “I think that I’m a perfect example of how it is that the media is clearly biased and has numerous ulterior motives, and they do not report the truth.”
Jake is now serving the remainder of his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Safford, Arizona, and he is expected to be released early.
When asked how Jake is doing more than two years after his arrest, Martha told us, “Jake is actually doing really well, considering the circumstances. He’s remaining optimistic and has been the whole time.”
Martha also told us that Jake has been working on the prison grounds and teaching classes on Metaphysics to other inmates.
Patriots can help Jacob Chansley by donating at GiveSendGo.com/FreeJake or the J6 Defense Fund through Bill Shipley, his current attorney.
Watch the full interview below.
Conradson: He’s optimistic about his situation, even though he’s been persecuted by his own government. Can you speak to his level of forgiveness? I understand he’s very forgiving of the people that have put them in this situation, despite how awful it really is.
Chansley: Yeah. It’s pretty amazing that Jacob would have forgiveness in his heart, isn’t it? He doesn’t hold a grudge because if you understand that when you hold a grudge and you hold anger inside towards others, then it’s like drinking poison. You’re drinking poison and expecting the other person that you’re holding this grudge against to be poisoned, but you’re actually poisoning yourself when you hold grudges. It’s something that isn’t easy to do. Not many people can do it.
Conradson: How does it make you feel that Jake, your son, he’s such a peaceful guy, he’s such a level-headed guy, and they’re calling him a domestic terrorist? They’re actually treating him like a domestic terrorist. What do you make of that?
Chansley: It’s ridiculous, and the nation, those that have not been in the know and have an understanding of who Jake is, now have a now know the truth that Jacob is not a terrorist. He is a patriot. He is a shaman. He’s America’s shaman. He practices shamanism. He is about peace, love, harmony, and things of that nature and bringing that to the table and teaching others that, through examples should do the same.
Conradson: I’m sure you’ve seen the January 6 tapes that Tucker Carlson has released. Has Jacob been able to watch those?
Chansley: Yeah, he actually saw them on the TV there. He’s pretty happy that even after two years, it’s what he’s been saying from the beginning, right? “I walked through open doors, I was escorted to into the Senate.” So, it’s vindication. It’s vindication at this point to say, “see, I was telling the truth.”
Conradson: I understand, you’re expecting him to be released soon. Is that the case?
Chansley: Yep. Soon, really soon. Isn’t it exciting?
Conradson: not much word on when?
Chansley: No, just soon.
Conradson: That’s good. At least he’s gonna be released soon. I mean, he should not have been serving any time in prison, let alone 41 months. What are your thoughts on his first attorney, Al Watkins, and his representation of Jake?
Chansley: My feelings on it [are] I think he ended up being in over his head. He thought it was going to be a simple misdemeanor case, which is what it should have been. But, you know, that’s my opinion. Anyway, that’s the thing about putting your trust in someone that you believe is telling you that this is the direction that you need to go in, some of the things he said and that he did, things that he said that Jake said, that Jake didn’t say, things of that nature, or some of the derogatory things that he said about Jake, it’s those kinds of things, and again, I really think he was in over his head. There are things that he could have done, so much better, right? You don’t represent your client the way he did. And some of the ways that he did. You just don’t do that to a client. Those are my thoughts on it. Yeah, it’s sad to me. It’s sad to me.
Chansley: I gotta give a lot of credit to Tucker Carlson. Tucker Carlson brought to light, even in the beginning, “what’s he doing? What did he do?” He even said that! This was over a year ago when he was like, “What did this guy do? What, what evidence is showing that he did anything violent?” And here we are, fast forward, and here’s the evidence, the physical, you know. And of course, I believe you also wrote something as well about Jake.
Conradson: What can we do more to help here at the Gateway Pundit or the American people? Is there a GoFundMe, is there a GiveSendGo, or is it just prayers? What are your best thoughts on how to help?
Chansley: Prayers are always welcome. You know prayers work. There’s a GiveSendGo, it’s GiveSendGo.com/FreeJake. And there’s a January 6th Defense Fund if somebody wanted to give to that Defense Fund. So just make sure that if they decide to go that route that would be through Bill Shipley. Bill Shipley is running that as well. That’s Jacobs lawyer right now.