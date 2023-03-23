EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Mother of Peaceful J6 Prisoner “QAnon Shaman” Jake Chansley Says He Will Be Released From Prison “Really Soon!”

Martha Chansley, the mother of J6 political prisoner Jake Chansley, who was peacefully escorted through the Capitol by police, told The Gateway Pundit on Wednesday that Jacob will be released from prison soon, though it is unclear exactly when.

Chansley has been incarcerated since January 2021 after he was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his peaceful attendance at the January 6th protest. Chansley previously faced up to 20 years in prison.

His face then was plastered all over the fake news media as the face of the January 6 “insurrection.” He is the victim of media slander and ridicule.

This was a perfect examnple of political persecution by Marxists in the justice system. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Paschall previously argued that Chansley must remain imprisoned without bail so that he does not excercise his First Ammendment and talk about the stolen 2020 election.

Multiple Videos from inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6 show Jake complying with police and urging others to remain peaceful. This has been known since the footage was released in 2021.

More recently, Tucker Carlson released footage of Chansley peacefully being escorted into the Capitol by Capitol Police.

Jake served two years in the U.S. Navy, and this is how his country has repaid him. The criminals in our government and the Fake News Media stabbed him in the back to make an example of him.

Tucker Carlson recently went off on the January 6 Committee crooks like Liz Cheney for destroying the lives of Jake Chansley and others, calling for consequences. Jake’s mother, Martha, agrees.

These people should be rotting in jail instead of peaceful American Patriots.

Though not many politicians or elected officials have contacted the family to offer help, Martha thanks GOP Rep. Paul Gosar for his leadership and support and independent media outlets like Tucker Carlson and The Gateway Pundit for our extensive coverage of Jake.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Albert Watkins, the lawyer previously representing Chansley, sent a message to former President Trump through the media to take care of “the jackasses that you f—– up because of January 6.” The expletive-filled rant caused many to question how committed he had been to Chansley’s defense. “You don’t represent your client the way he did,” said Martha in our exclusive interview.

In December 2021, The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson also spoke to Jake Chansley from the Alexandria Detention Center in Virginia, where he was being held in solitary confinement with real criminals, including illegal immigrants guilty of drug trafficking. Jake told us, “I think that I’m a perfect example of how it is that the media is clearly biased and has numerous ulterior motives, and they do not report the truth.”

Jake is now serving the remainder of his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Safford, Arizona, and he is expected to be released early.

When asked how Jake is doing more than two years after his arrest, Martha told us, “Jake is actually doing really well, considering the circumstances. He’s remaining optimistic and has been the whole time.”

Martha also told us that Jake has been working on the prison grounds and teaching classes on Metaphysics to other inmates.

Patriots can help Jacob Chansley by donating at GiveSendGo.com/FreeJake or the J6 Defense Fund through Bill Shipley, his current attorney.

Watch the full interview below.