Tucker Carlson on Q-Anon Shaman:  “Liz Cheney Should Lose Her Job Today. She Destroyed a Man’s Life”

Tucker Carlson spoke to the mother of “Q Anon Shaman” Jacob Chansley and his lawyer on Friday, after releasing footage showing that Chansley was escorted through Congress by up to nine armed police officers, who even opened doors for him. “Liz Cheney should lose her job today. She destroyed a man’s life”, Carlson said.



Gateway Pundit had reported on May 17, 2021 that police invited Jacob Chansley and several other protesters into the US Capitol that day. So naturally, he would think it was okay to be there. Otherwise, the officers presumably would have stopped him.

Tucker Carlson spoke to Chansley’s mother Martha, and lawyer William Shipley on Friday, showing footage of Steve Schmidt of the scandal-ridden Lincoln Project demanding to “shoot” the peaceful “shaman” Jacob Chansley:

“Now we know that the Biden administration created that perception, that this man should be killed, and then broke the law specifically to destroy the life of American citizen and Naval veteran Jacob Chansley, who remains in prison tonight. The question is, what happens next?” Tucker asked Martha Chansley: “What has it been like to see people like Steve Schmidt of the Lincoln Project calling for the killing of your son?”

“What has it been like – that is an awful thing to say, it is horrible,” Martha Chansley told Tucker, “for someone who just walked through open doors.”

When asked how she feels to know the United States government and President Biden’s administration “hid evidence” that may be considered exculpatory in his case, Chansley said it is very “upsetting. It should have come out two years ago. He’s an innocent man. Everything that [Jacob] said that he did is true — That he walked through open doors. He was escorted through the halls of the Senate.”

Chansley’s new attorney, William Shipley, criticized former counsel Albert Watkins, saying the defendant did not have a lot of post-conviction options. “Jake did not have a lot of options. The plea agreement that Albert Watkins talked him into signing waived all of his appeal rights. So he had no opportunity to go to the [District of Columbia] Circuit Court of Appeals to raise any issues connected to his conviction,” Shipley said.

“It was a terrible plea agreement. It was an unconscionable plea agreement. I’ve done this for 35 years. I recognized it immediately what Watkins had done wrong. Chansley had to plead guilty before the government was even willing to say it had produced all the video. The government in August of 2021 was still telling judges, ‘We haven’t been able to get all of the evidence to the defense lawyers, so please don’t set trial dates’.”

But Watkins had convinced his client Chansley to plead guilty, Shipley said. “So he’s in a little bit of a mousetrap.”

“But now that we know that this was a travesty, the people responsible should be punished,” Carlson said. “Liz Cheney should lose her job today as a Professor at the University of Virginia. She destroyed a man’s life. How do you get Jacob Chansley out of jail?”

“We’re gonna have to come up with a creative way to get (the case) back before Judge (Royce) Lamberth. I think Judge Lamberth may be a little unhappy the government presented some videos to paint Jacob in the worst possible light. They described him in court as the face of the insurrection, violent… But I don’t think Judge Lamberth thinks he saw everything he needed to see when he made that decision.”

Speaking to Laurie Segall of “60 Minutes” from prison March 5, 2021, Jacob Chansley said his actions on Jan. 6 were “not an attack on this country.”

“I sang a song. That’s a part of shamanism. It’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber. I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate. Okay? I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room. And I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber. Because it was my intention to bring divinity, and to bring God back into the Senate”, Chansley said.

“But Jake, legally, you were not allowed to be in what you’re calling the sacred chamber,” Segall said.

“And that is– and that is the one very serious regret that I have, was believing that when we were waved in by police officers, that it was acceptable,” Chansley said.