After He Was Caught Bribing Medical Experts – Dr. Fauci Now Claims COVID-19 Lab Leak Could Still be Considered a ‘Natural Occurrence’ (VIDEO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed on Saturday that if a coronavirus lab leak is defined as an infected person who was infected in the wild, brought into a lab, studied there, and then came out of the lab, then it could still be considered a “natural occurrence.”

Fauci joined CNN’s Jim Acosta to discuss and downplay the “lab leak theory,” the theory that the spread of the Covid-19 virus was caused by experiments performed in the Wuhan laboratory.

“A lab leak could be that someone was out in the wild, maybe looking for different types of viruses in bats, got infected, went into a lab, and was being studied in a lab, and then came out of the lab. But if that’s the definition of lab leak, then that’s still a natural occurrence,” Fauci said.

Another possibility, according to Fauci, is that the virus got out of a lab by accident after it was taken from the environment.

“The other possibility is someone takes a virus from the environment that doesn’t actually spread very well in humans and manipulates it a bit, and accidentally it escapes or accidentally infects someone, and then you get an outbreak. Those are the possibilities when you’re talking about lab leaks,” he continued.

Fauci added that there have been no laboratory leaks that resulted in global pandemics.

“There are no lab leaks that have led to pandemics, so there have been accidents in the lab. That happens intermittently. We’ve had experiences with that in modern times, recently, but there has never been a situation where a virus escaped from a lab that’s a brand-new virus that no one has ever seen before that led to a pandemic. That has not happened,” he said.

WATCH:

Fauci is very carefully qualifying the definition of a lab leak to include INTENT now that intelligence agencies are concluding COVID ‘most likely’ came from a lab… Fauci: “All of the intelligence agencies agree unanimously that this was not engineered, namely they didn’t do… https://t.co/lhfFpepx4e — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) March 12, 2023



Earlier this month, the GOP-led Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a memo, “New Evidence Resulting from the Select Subcommittee’s Investigation into the Origins of COVID-19 – ‘The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2′” citing evidence suggesting Anthony Fauci was behind the drafting of ‘Proximal Origins’ in an effort to squash the lab leak theory.

Former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield confirmed during testimony that he was excluded and kept out of the loop by Dr. Tony Fauci in early February 2020 after he suggested the COVID-19 virus was leaked from a laboratory and did not act like a naturally occurring SARS coronavirus.

Dr. Redfield believed COVID came from a lab so Fauci excluded him from phone calls early on as he persuaded other doctors to side with him by handing out millions of dollars in research grants.

Senator Rand Paul believed that Dr. Fauci did all he could to withhold the truth about the origins of COVID-19.