New Evidence Suggests Fauci Prompted Drafting of “Proximal Origins” To Squash Lab Leak Theory

On Sunday, the GOP-led Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released a memo, “New Evidence Resulting from the Select Subcommittee’s Investigation into the Origins of COVID-19 – ‘The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2′” citing evidence suggesting Anthony Fauci was behind the drafting of ‘Proximal Origins’ in an effort to squash the lab leak theory.
In April of 2020, The Gateway Pundit reported on the origins of COVID and leak from the Wuhan lab.
Doctors testified at a hearing on February 28th, 2023, that they told Fauci the virus was leaked from the lab.
New evidence suggests Dr. Fauci prompted the drafting of “Proximal Origins” to disprove the lab leak theory, the authors of this paper skewed available evidence to achieve that goal, and Dr. Jeremy Farrar went uncredited despite significant involvement.
On February 1, 2020, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Francis Collins, and at least eleven other scientists convened a conference call to discuss COVID-19. It was on this conference call that Drs. Fauci and Collins were first warned that COVID-19 may have leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China and, further, may have been intentionally genetically manipulated.
Only three days later, on February 4, 2020, four participants of the conference call authored a paper entitled “The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2” (Proximal Origin) and sent a draft to Drs. Fauci and Collins. Priorto final publication in Nature Medicine, the paper was sent to Dr. Fauci for editing and approval.
On April 16, 2020, slightly more than two months after the original conference call, Dr. Collins emailed Dr. Fauci expressing dismay that Proximal Origin—which they saw prior to publication and were given the opportunity to edit—did not squash the lab leak hypothesis and asks if the NIH can do more to “put down” the lab leak hypothesis. The next day—after Dr. Collins explicitly asked for more public pressure—Dr. Fauci cited Proximal Origin from the White House podium when asked if COVID-19 leaked from a lab.
New evidence released by the Select Subcommittee today suggests that Dr. Fauci “prompted” the drafting of a publication that would “disprove” the lab leak theory, the authors of this paper skewed available evidence to achieve that goal, and Dr. Jeremy Farrar went uncredited despite significant involvement.
The evidence available to the Select Subcommittee suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci “prompted” Dr. Kristian Andersen, Professor, Scripps Research (Scripps), to write Proximal Origin and that the goal was to “disprove” any lab leak theory.
On August 18, 2021, Scripps responded to then-Committee on Oversight and Reform Ranking Member, James Comer, and then-Committee on the Judiciary Ranking Member, Jim Jordan’s, July 29, 2021, letter to Dr. Andersen. In this letter, Scripps asserts that Dr. Andersen “objectively” investigated the origins and that Dr. Anthony Fauci did not attempt to influence his work. Both statements do not appear to be supported by the available evidence.
In Scripps’ August 18 letter, on behalf of Dr. Andersen, it stated:
“In January 2020, Dr. Andersen began investigating the origins of SARS-CoV-2. At every point, Dr. Andersen has objectively weighed all of the evidence available to him…Dr. Andersen’s view evolved consistent with the evidence at his disposal…Scientists must make conclusions supported by the available evidence, even when it conflicts with earlier assessments.”
According to previously released e-mails, this assertion is also demonstrably false. On February 8, 2020, Dr. Andersen stated:
“Our main work over the last couple of weeks has been focused on trying to disprove any type of lab theory…”
This e-mail directly contradicts Scripps’ earlier statement that Dr. Andersen “objectively” weighed all the evidence regarding the origins of COVID-19. Instead, it appears that Dr. Andersen was given direction and sought to formulate a paper, regardless of available evidence, that would disprove a lab leak.
In Scripps’ August 18 letter, on behalf of Dr. Andersen, it stated:
“As for the conference call of February 1, Dr. Fauci did not, in Dr. Andersen’s view, attempt to influence Dr. Andersen or any other member of the ad hoc working group of international subject matter experts with respect to any aspect of the discussion.”
According to new evidence obtained by the Select Subcommittee, this assertion is demonstrably false. On February 12, 2020, Dr. Andersen wrote to Nature to request the publication of what would become Proximal Origin. In this e-mail, Dr. Andersen wrote:
“There has been a lot of speculation, fear mongering, and conspiracies put forward in this space and we thought that bringing some clarity to this discussion might be of interest to Nature [sic]. Prompted by Jeremy Farrah [sic], Tony Fauci, and Francis Collins, Eddie Holmes, Andrew Rambaut, Bob Garry, Ian Lipkin, and myself have been working through much of the (primarily) genetic data to provide agnostic and scientifically informed hypothesis around the origins of the virus.”
This e-mail directly contradicts Scripps’ earlier statement that Dr. Fauci did not influence Dr. Andersen.
Never forget that Fauci’s income increased from $7.6 million to $12.6 million dollars during the pandemic while he put millions of Americans out of work without any concern.