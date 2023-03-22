BREAKING LEAK: Judge Says Special Counsel Has Evidence Trump ‘Committed Criminal Violations’ in Mar-a-Lago Classified Documents Case

Another day, another illegal leak.

Judge Beryl Howell last Friday wrote that special counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors have evidence Trump ‘committed criminal violations’ in the classified documents case, according to a leak to ABC News.

Trump lawfully stored presidential records at his Mar-a-Lago residence but the Deep State is going after him anyway.

“Prosecutors in the special counsel’s office have presented compelling preliminary evidence that former President Donald Trump knowingly and deliberately misled his own attorneys about his retention of classified materials after leaving office, a top federal judge wrote Friday in a sealed filing, according to sources who described its contents to ABC News.” the outlet reported.

“U.S. Judge Beryl Howell, who on Friday stepped down as the D.C. district court’s chief judge, wrote last week that prosecutors in special counsel Jack Smith’s office had made a “prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations,” according to the sources, and that attorney-client privileges invoked by two of his lawyers could therefore be pierced.” ABC reported.

Recall, Judge Beryl Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney client privilege in a ruling on Friday.



Judge Beryl Howell

According to ABC News, Judge Howell to “hand over a number of records tied to what Howell described as Trump’s alleged “criminal scheme,” echoing prosecutors.”

“Those records include handwritten notes, invoices, and transcriptions of personal audio recordings.” the outlet said.

The Special Counsel is seeking more testimony and records from Trump’s former lawyer Eric Corcoran because they don’t have a case.

Beryl Howell (Obama appointee) passed the baton to Boasberg (also an Obama appointee) after she ordered Trump’s lawyer to testify before a grand jury.

DEVELOPING…