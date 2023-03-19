New Chief Judge to Oversee Trump Grand Jury Investigations is ANOTHER Obama Appointee!

The new Chief Judge in Washington who will oversee grand jury investigations into President Trump is ANOTHER Obama appointee!
Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, passed the baton to Judge James Boasberg after her seven-year term expired.
Boasberg is also an Obama appointee!
Recall, Judge Beryl Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney client privilege in a ruling on Friday
Judge Beryl Howell
Beryl Howell passed the baton to Boasberg after she ordered Trump’s lawyer to testify before a grand jury.
Recall, TGP previously reported on Boasberg’s decisions to protect Kevin Clinesmith, the FBI lawyer charged in US Attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of Spygate.
Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty in August 2020 to one charge of making false statements 18 USC 1001 a(3) “makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry.”
Clinesmith altered Carter Page evidence to support the FISA warrant used to spy on the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.
Judge Boasberg delayed Clinesmith’s sentencing until after Inauguration Day 2021 and then let Clinesmith off with probation, not even a slap on the wrist.
Judge Boasberg will now oversee special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump.
NBC News reported:
A new judge takes over leadership of the U.S. trial court in Washington on Friday, inheriting oversight of secret proceedings involving special counsel criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump’s retention of classified documents and efforts by him and his allies to undo his 2020 election loss.
James “Jeb” Boasberg becomes chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, replacing Judge Beryl Howell as her seven-year term comes to an end.
The chief judge has sole discretion over sealed federal grand jury proceedings. That means Boasberg will immediately take over responsibility for handling certain issues that may arise in the special counsel investigations involving Trump, who in November announced he was seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Boasberg also would assume the same responsibilities if a grand jury is formed in a separate special counsel investigation into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents after leaving the vice presidency. Biden, a Democrat, is expected to seek re-election in 2024.
As chief judge, Boasberg is poised to rule on certain legal arguments raised in the grand jury probes, including efforts to restrict witnesses from testifying. Grand jury proceedings are kept from public view.