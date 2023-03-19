New Chief Judge to Oversee Trump Grand Jury Investigations is ANOTHER Obama Appointee!

The new Chief Judge in Washington who will oversee grand jury investigations into President Trump is ANOTHER Obama appointee!

Judge Beryl Howell, an Obama appointee, passed the baton to Judge James Boasberg after her seven-year term expired.

Boasberg is also an Obama appointee!

Recall, Judge Beryl Howell flipped Trump’s own lawyer Eric Corcoran into a witness when she obliterated Trump’s attorney client privilege in a ruling on Friday



Judge Beryl Howell

Beryl Howell passed the baton to Boasberg after she ordered Trump’s lawyer to testify before a grand jury.

Recall, TGP previously reported on Boasberg’s decisions to protect Kevin Clinesmith, the FBI lawyer charged in US Attorney John Durham’s probe into the origins of Spygate.

Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty in August 2020 to one charge of making false statements 18 USC 1001 a(3) “makes or uses any false writing or document knowing the same to contain any materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statement or entry.”

Clinesmith altered Carter Page evidence to support the FISA warrant used to spy on the Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

Judge Boasberg delayed Clinesmith’s sentencing until after Inauguration Day 2021 and then let Clinesmith off with probation, not even a slap on the wrist.

Judge Boasberg will now oversee special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump.

NBC News reported: