Biden Regime Retaliates Against Elon Musk, Demands He “Identify All Journalists” Given Access to Twitter Files – Musk Responds

In a major attack on the First Amendment, the Biden Regime is now demanding Elon Musk explain why he gave journalists access to the “Twitter Files.”

Biden’s FTC retaliated against Elon Musk and demanded he provide the names of the journalists and other documents protected by the First Amendment.

The FTC wants to put Elon Musk under oath!

The Wall Street Journal reported:

The Federal Trade Commission has demanded Twitter Inc. turn over internal communications related to owner Elon Musk, as well as detailed information about layoffs—citing concerns that staff reductions could compromise the company’s ability to protect users, documents viewed by the Wall Street Journal show. In 12 letters sent to Twitter and its lawyers since Mr. Musk’s Oct. 27 takeover, the FTC also asked the company to “identify all journalists” granted access to company records and to provide information about the launch of the revamped Twitter Blue subscription service, the documents show.

“This is an outrageous attack on the First Amendment,” journalist Michael Shellenberger said on Tuesday.

“I look forward to discussing this directly with members of Congress on Thursday morning,” Michael Shellenberger said.

Elon Musk responded to the Biden Regime’s latest effort to harass him for revealing the truth: “A shameful case of weaponization of a government agency for political purposes and suppression of the truth!”

Recall, Michael Shellenberger was one of the many journalists given access to the “Twitter Files.”

The “Twitter Files” exposed the government overreach and censorship of Americans.

The Twitter files exposed the state sponsored blacklists, exposed the far-left media, Big Pharma’s lobbying to shut down vaccine criticism, Covid lies, Russiagate lies, the Intelligence Community’s involvement and more.

Last week the CCP threatened Elon Musk after he dared to publicly agree that Covid-19 was a product of Fauci’s gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.