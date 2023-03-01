CCP Threatens Elon Musk, Warns Him Against Promoting Wuhan Lab Leak Report

The CCP threatened Elon Musk after he dared to publicly agree that Covid-19 was a product of Fauci’s gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.

Elon Musk also shared the latest Department of Energy’s report claiming Covid leaked from the Wuhan lab.

The Chinese Communist Party issued a warning to Elon Musk through its state-run media.

The CCP warned Musk he could be “breaking the pot of China” after he shared a report asserting Covid originated in the Wuhan lab.

#China Communist Party paper warns @elonmusk against pushing #COVID19 lab leak theory. @globaltimesnews posts on social media “Elon Musk, are you breaking the pot of China?” (“Breaking the pot after eating” is Chinese “biting the hand that feeds you.”) https://t.co/iWmMZAOiGt pic.twitter.com/nN1lhMDlYq — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) February 28, 2023

