Biden Lies By Omission – Forgets to Tell Americans that We Are Bailing Out China’s Venture Capital Business with Silicon Valley Bank Rescue

Joe Biden left out a very important point this morning about the bailouts he and his Administration are taking to rescue the Silicon Valley Bank.

Biden lies through omission.

This morning Joe Biden tried to reassure the nation about the banking segment of the economy as his Administration announced over the weekend that it was bailing out two banks – Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

Biden looked simply horrible as he slurred his words and mumbled through his short talk about bailing out these two banks. While he was speaking Western Alliance Bank dropped in value.

According to CBS:

Mr. Biden reiterated during his remarks that “no losses will be borne by the taxpayers,” and said the money will instead come from fees that banks pay into the Deposit Insurance Fund.

What Biden did not share (his lie of omission) is that the US government is bailing out Chinese venture capitalists who had a significant amount of deposits in SVB.

Last night we reported that the South China Morning Post noted the bridge between SVB and China.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has created a sense of panic within China’s tech start-up and venture capital (VC) sector, as the lender served as a bridge between US capital and Chinese tech entrepreneurs.

As of Sunday afternoon, topics related to the collapse of the bank, including “SVB bankruptcy has spread to multiple countries” and “SVB bankruptcy affects Chinese entrepreneurs”, were trending on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, with posts receiving hundreds of millions of views.