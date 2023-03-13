Joe Biden Steps Up to Microphone to Calm Nation Over Banking Crisis, Mumbles Through Speech – Western Alliance Bank Drops Lower During His Reassuring Talk

Joe Biden stepped up to the microphone this morning to reassure Americans that the banks are strong after Silicon Valley Bank closed last week.

Old Joe mumbled through his remarks. And he lied and said American workers would not pay for the bailouts. What a joke.

Sadly, Western Alliance Bankcorp dropped during his talk. They weren’t convinced.

That’s not very reassuring.

Western Bank started the day down 62%.
After Joe Biden talked the bank is down 75%.

This is not good.

The banks dropped in pre-market trading.

