Biden Administration Prevents World’s Top Tennis Player from Entering Country Because He Refuses to Take COVID Vaccine

The Biden administration has refused tennis great Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one tennis player, entry into the United States because he refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Most people thought that the insane mandates related to the COVID vaccine were over, but this apparently isn’t the case.

FOX News reports:

Novak Djokovic will not participate in the BNP Paribas Open this month after the Biden administration denied his entry to the United States, due to him being unvaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, 35, requested a vaccine waiver, which would have allowed him to enter the U.S. unvaccinated, but it was rejected by the Homeland Security Department. The 22-time Grand Slam champion subsequently withdrew from the combined ATP-WTA event, which begins Wednesday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California.

The event includes matches in both California and Miami, Florida. It runs through March 19.

The communist-like tactics pushed by the Biden regime, forcing people to do or take things that they do not want, are still in effect.

Despite mounting evidence that the vaccines may make individuals more susceptible to COVID and can be dangerous to your health and even deadly, the Biden regime is still mandating foreigners take the vaccine before coming into the country.

Djokovic refuses to take the vaccine mandated by world elites and it has prevented him from playing the game he loves. Djokovic is taking on the tyranny of the elites around the world.

Biden has prevented Djokovic entry the US before. He recently prevented him from competing in the US in January and prevented him from competing last year as well.

Djokovic was prevented from playing in the French Open and the Australian Open. This past month he was finally permitted to play in the Australian Open and he won.

There is no doubt that the Obama/Biden gang wants to change America into something other than greatness and they will do it any way they can.