ABC’s Terry Moran Appears to Blame Today’s Nashville School Mass Shooting by “Transgender” on Republican Lawmakers Who Oppose Transgender Surgery for Minors

One consistent theme with the left and their media allies is after a horrific incident involving children, they begin the blame game before the bodies are even cold.

As previously reported, a horrific mass shooting occurred at Nashville’s Covenant School Monday morning where at least six people perished, including three children.

The shooter, who was later identified as Audrey Hale, who claimed to be transgender, is also dead.

The New York Post reported that Hale was a former student at Covenant School and their online profile listed her as working in Commercial Illustration and Graphic Design.

Hale was shot dead by police at the elementary school at 10:57 AM.

The Gateway Pundit previously confirmed the mass shooter was a former student at the school.

The Biden regime immediately responded to the horrific shooting by bashing Republicans and demanding gun control, including a ban on so-called “assault weapons.”

Now the corporate media has started to blame the right. ABC’s Terry Moran on Monday night had the audacity to blame the mass shooting on recently-signed legislation by Republicans in Tennessee banning puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery for minors

WATCH:

IT BEGINS: ABC's Terry Moran ties the Nashville school shooting to Tennessee's recently-passed legislation banning the hormonization and mutilation of minors. The shooter was 28. pic.twitter.com/MfKdOpQZIf — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 27, 2023

Relevant transcript:

The police have also said that the shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale and said she was a former student of the school. And confirmed that Audrey Hale was, identified herself as a transgender person. Uh, the state of Tennessee earlier this month passed and the governor signed a bill that banned transgender medical care for minors. As well as a law that prohibited adult entertainment including male and female impersonators after a series of drag show controversies in that state.

Moran was one of President Trump’s biggest haters when Trump was in office.